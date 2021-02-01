As she prepares to step back inside Bradshaw's iconic Manolos for the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, the actress is helping out at her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe locations in NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker's Pandemic Side Hustle Is So 'Carrie Bradshaw' — She Works in Her Shoe Store

When Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted toting two large shopping bags in New York City over the weekend, we couldn't help but wonder: Who loves shoes more: the Sex and the City actress or her iconic TV alter ego Carrie Bradshaw?

Parker, 55, was photographed inside her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe store in Midtown, Manhattan, on Sunday wearing an army green sweater, baggy jeans, slouchy black boots and a printed beanie hat.

The actress channeled Carrie (who is known for her designer shoe addiction) by styling her blonde hair in loose waves and leaving with two large bags filled with goodies.

The outing comes after Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all shared a new teaser for And Just Like That, the next installment of Sex and the City.

"I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ @HBOMax@JustLikeThatMax#AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter," Parker shared on Instagram alongside the trailer.

In the video, Parker could be heard typing away at her computer: "And just like that..." appearing on the screen, followed by "the story continues..."

"HBO Max has given a series order to AND JUST LIKE THAT..., a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis," according to the official press release.

"The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the synopsis continued. "The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."