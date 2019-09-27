Sarah Jessica Parker Channels Carrie Bradshaw Wearing Mismatched Heels to New York City Ballet

Image zoom James Devaney/GC Images

Even Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t over Carrie Bradshaw’s mismatched Christian Louboutins.

The actress, 54, paid tribute to her legendary Sex and the City character at New York City Ballet’s annual Fall Fashion Gala on Thursday, wearing a fushia ballgown, diamond stud earrings and — wait for it — mismatched strappy heels from her own SJP Collection.

Before the event, paparazzi snapped photos of Parker walking out of her brownstone apartment in the off-the-shoulder, hot-pink Zac Posen confection, composed of billowy sleeves, a form fitting bodice and a full train trailing behind. She swept her hair into a tight ballerina bun and wore bright blue eyeshadow for a contrasting pop of color.

And as the SATC star and event co-chair grabbed hold of the heavy skirt to walk down her front steps, she revealed one fuchsia strappy sandal with a diamond buckle and one bright yellow slingback, a major nod to one of fashion’s biggest (and newly-solved!) mysteries.

Parker brought the drama to the Lincoln Center red carpet as well, where she posed for photos with close friend Andy Cohen, as well as Posen (who designed costumes for last night’s ballet performance).

Speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet, the fashion mogul, 38, said between dressing Parker and working with New York City Ballet dancers, “This is like a dream come true.”

Cohen, 51, posted a series of photo from the event on Instagram, writing “Incredible night of beauty at the New York City Ballet Fashion Gala! Only stepped on SJP’s dress THREE times. A record!”

In season three episode 13 of the HBO romantic sitcom, Carrie (Parker) stepped out with best friends Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Catrall) wearing a floral asymmetrical cocktail dress and a mismatched pair of Christian Louboutin shoes — an iconic, yet confusing, styling choice.

Last year, @EveryOutfitOnSATC opened the floor for debate.

“THE MYSTERY OF THE MISMATCHED LOUBS,” the account captioned the image. “Did Carrie buy these mismatched sandals straight off the rack? Or did she purchase two separate pairs and mix them together herself? Are they a metaphor for her inability to choose between Aidan and Big? Unfortunately, we have no answers. But, we do maintain that this is one of her most compelling footwear moments on the series.”

Luckily, an answer was finally provided — and by the actress, herself!

In response to the fan account, which was first captured by Comments by Celebs, Parker explained that the decision was nothing more than a simple choice stemmed from her love of both shoes, which also happened to match the dress.

“Here is the official answer and I’m sure approved by the great and legendary @patriciafield,” Parker began, referencing Patricia Field, the costume designer who also worked on Sex and the City for its entire duration on the air.

“We had 2 pairs of what I believe are @louboutinworld scrappy sandals,” she explained. “Pat and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each.”

Mismatching heels isn’t the only way Parker has paid tribute to her fashionable character. She maintains that wearing lingerie outside of the bedroom is another thing they both do well.

“I’m liberated that it’s back,” the actress and designer told PEOPLE of the lingerie as outerwear trend last year. “I’m so happy because I never stopped doing it. It’s one thing that we did [on the show] that did overlap with me and that character Carrie.”

Parker credits her collaborative relationship with SATC‘s costume designer Patricia Field for creating Bradshaw’s boundary breaking, lingerie-forward wardrobe.

“Pat Field who was our brilliant costume designer and is an extraordinary creative mind, we just did that,” Parker said of the lingerie influence in her character’s wardrobe. “She was so happy that it was something I wanted to do and I was so thrilled that it was something she wanted to do. But once again everyone has their own version of that. Everyone is different. And everyone’s body is different. And everyone’s figure is different. So people should do with it what they want.”