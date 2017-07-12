Sarah Jessica Parker has a new movie on the way — and a new short blonde haircut to boot!

New movie, new hair!

Sarah Jessica Parker is spending the summer on set — filming her new romantic drama, Best Day of My Life, in New York City alongside Renée Zellweger, Simon Baker, and Common.

And to get into character, the 52-year-old actress is rocking some new short golden locks.

Parker was all smiles as she was snapped in Time’s Square with her new ‘do walking on set — wearing a champagne-colored, cocktail-length dress with brown strappy sandals.

The stylish star has had long dark brown hair with blonde highlights over the past few years, a choice for the character she plays on HBO’s acclaimed series Divorce.

In Best Day of My Life, Parker plays a jazz vocalist preparing for an upcoming world tour whose life is turned upside down after she receives a shattering diagnosis. Directed by Fabien Constant, the film — which Parker is producing — also stars Isabella Rossellini, Taylor Kinney and Gus Birney.

And while Parker is busy on that project, there’s still a possibility she’ll be stepping back in her Manolo Blahniks for a third Sex and the City film — a reunion she revealed in February is still not off the table.