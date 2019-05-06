Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen Won’t Be Attending the 2019 Met Gala — Here’s Why

Don’t expect to see Sarah Jessica Parker and her BFF Andy Cohen at the Met Gala Monday night.

The longtime friends, who have attended the prestigious charity event together multiple times in the past, will be skipping the festivities this time around.

Why are they taking the year off? Turns out the Sex and the City star, 54, will be traveling and the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, 50, has a show to film.

“She’s on a plane somewhere, and I have to work,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday night. “We are not going.”

Told by interviewer Keltie Knight that the event wouldn’t be the same without him, Cohen joked to ET, “Well, guess what? Tell Anna [Wintour]!”

Monday, Parker posted a photo of a solo booth at NYC pizzeria Don Fillippo that featured a very un-Met Gala hoodie and a delicious-looking slice.

Both will be missed on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic New York City steps this year, where Parker has regularly turned heads with her extravagant outfits.

Last year, she arrived on the carpet in a metallic three-quarter-length-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana gown with a long matching train and nativity scene crown (the theme was, after all, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”). Before that, Parker wore a Hamilton-inspired suit to abide by the 2016 “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology” theme.

Cohen has typically opted for more classic tuxedos at the gala, though last year draped a gold coat over the shoulders of his white tux jacket and gold loafers.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen at the 2018 Met Gala

The theme for each year’s Met Gala is based on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit — which this year is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” a reference to writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay Notes on Camp.

That means viewers can expect a wide array of exaggerated and theatrical outfit choices. “Whether it’s pop camp, queer camp, high camp or political camp — Trump is a very camp figure — I think it’s very timely,” the curator of the institute, Andrew Bolton told The New York Times about his choice. “Much of high camp is a reaction to something.”

Though Parker and Cohen won’t be in attendance, a star-studded crowd is expected, including newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Wintour, the editor of Vogue, has co-chaired the event every year since 1995 and always selects those who will join her in the role. For 2019, she appropriately chose camp icon Lady Gaga, former One Direction frontman Harry Styles (perhaps because of his Gucci campaign), and Serena Williams — who recently broke boundaries with her fashion choices at restrictive tennis tournaments.

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker

Meanwhile, Parker and Cohen were together on Saturday night at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, where she presented the Bravo personality with the Vito Russo Award for his activism and role as an openly LGBTQ media professional who has helped further LGBTQ acceptance.

“He’s been incredibly open about his life. I think he’s felt honor-bound to speak up and speak out,” Parker told ET. “I think that when you lead your life with pride, and compassion, and concern and curiosity, and you’re an advocate — I think it adds up.”

During his acceptance speech, Cohen spoke about his own experience navigating his identity in the LGBTQ community and becoming a father to his son, Benjamin Allen.

“To be gay today is something I am so thankful for. But the fight is not over, and it’s a fight that I’m committed to — even more so now that I’m a father,” said the late night talk show host, who welcomed his now 3-month-old son via surrogate on Feb. 4, 2019.

“I never thought it could happen,” Cohen said about starting his own family. “When Benjamin was born three months ago, I looked into his eyes and I saw that there was no hate, no bias, no bigotry. Just love.”

He added: “That’s how we come into this world and that is how hopefully one day we will all live in it.”