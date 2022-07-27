Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Say Their Wedding Vision Hasn't Changed, but Their Style Choices Have

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The couple, who had to postpone their wedding because of COVID, tells PEOPLE about plans for the big day and what’s on their wedding registry

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are finally walking down the aisle this year.

The couple, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, had to postpone their nuptials because of COVID, but the big day is back on for this year. While they admit that their vision for the wedding hasn't changed, despite having to wait much longer than they anticipated, a few small details have.

"I'm going with more dresses than I originally planned," Hyland, 31, tells PEOPLE. "But my vision board is still intact."

But even though the Love Island host plans to wear multiple dresses, she still hasn't quite nailed down the details. "I have had wedding dress try-on fittings, but I haven't had an actual fitting yet," she admits while looking at where a watch might sit on her wrist. "Might be time."

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX) Credit: Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Adams, 38, also hadn't yet settled on what he was wearing for the wedding, though he had plans for a fitting later that day to "try a bunch of things on and make a decision." He added, "I'm also going with more gray hairs than I originally planned."

Though Adams and Hyland have largely kept their wedding plans under wraps — including the date and location — they both share that they've been moving through the stages of planning fairly painlessly. Both of them recently went on bachelor/bachelorette trips with their friends, and the next stop in the process is the wedding registry.

To prepare for gifting for their big day, the couple worked with Amazon for their Amazon Wedding Registry, which launches today. Adams and Hyland put their heads together to decide what to add to their registry, agreeing pretty much across the board on what they wanted to include — mostly because they trusted the other to pick the things they wanted.

Sarah Hyland Wells Adams Credit: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

"We selected items for the things that we're good at," Adams shares. "I'm the cook in the family, so there's the pasta maker that I picked. And I also like to make sure that when I cook for everybody and we entertain, ambience is good. Amazon's got really cool market lights that I wanted to put out in our back patio. Those were two things that were very much my thing, and then she gets to reap the benefits of it."

"I get to be entertained and fed," Hyland adds. "We also love the bamboo coffee tray. It makes for really great entertaining as well, for you to bring out drinks or snacks and stuff like that. Or pasta. Pasta that he made from the pasta machine."

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Hyland likes to bake, though, so one of the items she's excited about is a stand mixer to replace the budget-friendly one she previously purchased. Adams actually wants the mixer, as well, so he can use the pasta attachment. "Apparently I really love carbs," he says with a laugh.

Adams jokes that this is their chance to get some of the items they've been putting off buying for the house or to get the things to replace what Hyland's already purchased — like the cheap mixer. He says her nickname around the house is "Sarah Loves a Sale" because she's often looking for a deal, which means sacrificing quality here and there. "A lot of times I feel like she's not buying cream of the crop stuff, and I'm like, 'No, let's wait until the wedding where we can get what we actually want, not the knockoff version," Adams adds.

But while the couple says they've amicably planned their dream wedding for the past few years, the only thing they've really disagreed on is involving their dogs in their big day. They share two big dogs, Carl, a bloodhound, and Boo, a labrador retriever, and while Hyland says she wants them to be there with her when she gets married, Adams put his foot down on keeping them out.

"It's probably the biggest thing we disagree on, but I also agree," she tells PEOPLE. "Boo loves anytime I have a fitting at home. If I have a long train, she loves to sit on it. She likes to be involved. She's a girly girl. And I can only imagine the damage and dirt that she would bring to a white dress."

(l-r) Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Though Hyland and Adams got engaged in 2019 and planned to marry in August 2020, they've had to put their wedding off a few times because of the pandemic. Adams shared with PEOPLE in August 2021 that he was hopeful 2022 would be their year.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," the Bachelor in Paradise bartender told PEOPLE at the time.