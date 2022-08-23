All the Details on Sarah Hyland's Wedding Glam, Including Her 'Princess'-Inspired Hairstyle

Sarah Hyland's bridal glam was fit for a princess.

For her California wedding on Aug. 20 to Wells Adams, the Modern Family alum went with romantic glam that was both timeless and elegant.

"Sarah's glam was effortless, romantic, and delicate for her wedding day," makeup artist Denika Bedrossian said in a press release. "We wanted to use all rose and pink tones to enhance her beautiful features and create a timeless glam."

Bedrossian partnered with Charlotte Tilbury for Hyland's total makeup look. She kept the bride's skin glowy and dewy for the outdoor wedding in Santa Ynez, California. "We did a lot of skin prep with layers of moisture, combined with a facial massage to take down any inflammation and bring the bounce up to the top layer of the skin," Bedrossian told Vogue.

For Hyland's delicate eye look, Bedrossian used the Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk Dreams, Luxury Palette in The Sophisticate, Eyes to Mesmerise in Sunlit Glow, Rock n Kohl Eyeliner in Barbarella Brown, Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara and Brow Fix. She then gave Sarah a subtle dash of color on her lips with Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk and Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk.

John and Joseph

When it came time to decide what to do with her hair to match her four — yes, four — bridal dresses, Hyland, 31, wanted to keep it fairly simple but yet still glamorous enough for a princess.

"We created plenty of texture and tendrils around the hairline and nape of the neck," hairstylist Ryan Richman told Vogue. "The goal was a look that was appropriate for a princess on her wedding day, but 'make it as if the princess had just finished riding her horse through the countryside—not too perfect.'"

John and Joseph

In the first photo Hyland shared on Instagram from her big day, it's clear that her slightly undone hair matches not just her Vera Wang wedding gown but the backdrop of her nuptials to Adams, 38. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Hyland's Modern Family co-star and the officiant at her wedding, also shared a sweet photo of the actress with her onscreen sister Ariel Winter, where you get another look at her bridal hair.

Thanks to Hyland's classic bridal beauty, it was able to perfectly match any dress she picked. In addition to her Vera Wang gown to walk down the aisle, which included a "train as long as [her] engagement," she also wore another Vera Wang gown.

Hyland, 31, first wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She finished off her ceremony look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with an Italian macramé lace trim.

John and Joseph

"Charm personified. So happy to share in your happiness! Much love. XXV," Wang captioned a beautiful bridal shot of Hyland on Instagram.

She then changed into a strapless lace Vera Wang Haute Couture gown featuring a draped neckline and hand-detachable tulle sleeves.

According to Vogue, Hyland switched it up again after cutting her wedding cake with Adams. She changed into a Galia Lahav bias cut silk gown, before then swapping that out for a short beaded dress by Georges Hobeika Couture.

Hyland told Vogue that when she started planning her wedding in 2019, she knew she wanted a Vera Wang gown. "We had already decided on our venue before I started the process of styling with Brad [Goreski] and Daniela [Viviana-Romero], so it really was about creating a piece that fit the aesthetic of the property," she said. "Our venue has the color palette of a chateau in the countryside of France with the architectural design of an Italian castle."

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

She tried on a Vera Wang gown that she fell in love with, and after a few adjustments, she decided on it for her big day. However, after having to postpone her nuptials for so long, she worried that the dress wouldn't still be the one when the time came.

Fortunately, when she put the dress on in the lead-up to her August wedding, she still loved it as much as she did three years ago. She also fell in love with other dresses, which is why she decided to just wear them all.

She told PEOPLE in July that while her vision for her wedding hadn't changed since she started planning in 2019, her fashion choices had. "I'm going with more dresses than I originally planned," she said, while keeping her dress plans under lock and key.

Adams proposed to Hyland in the summer of 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic. The pair met through social media and first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. Before they started dating, Hyland was not shy about Tweeting about her not-so-secret crush on Adams during his time vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.