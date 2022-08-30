Sarah Hyland Wears 'Wifey' Baseball Cap for Errands After Wedding to Wells Adams

The newlywed further accessorized her casual look with an oversize white button-down shirt, leggings and Christian Dior summer-staple bag

By
Published on August 30, 2022 08:45 AM
*EXCLUSIVE* - Sarah Hyland shows off her massive diamond wedding ring as she sips on a Celsius energy drink while leaving a salon after a pampering session after returning from her honeymoon with her husband Wells Adams
Photo: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Sarah Hyland is embracing her newest role!

The Modern Family alum, 31, stepped out Monday wearing a "Wifey" baseball hat, shortly after returning from her honeymoon with new husband Wells Adams.

Hyland, who wore her long, brown hair loose under the hat, donned leggings and an oversize white button-down shirt for her day out.

The star styled the look with black-framed glasses, a Christian Dior Book Tote with Toile de Jouy embroidery and brown perforated block-heeled mules.

Last week, Hyland hyped another accessory that played a significant part in her Aug. 20 wedding to the Bachelor in Paradise bartender — her garter!

On Thursday, she shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of her wearing the wedding staple — along with a silk pajama set and a sheer robe — taken moments before she walked down the aisle at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)
Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

She captioned the snap: "She wore a garter on her wedding day."

Adams, 38, was quick to respond in the comment section, teasing, "You didn't wear it for long 😏"

The pair were surrounded by family and friends on their big day, including Hyland's Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofía Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita).

The couple first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn't get together until the fall of 2017.

Before Hyland and Adams coupled up, she had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on him during his time vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The pair surprised fans by dressing up in a couple's Stranger Things costume for Halloween 2017. Then they spent time together in his home base of Nashville and hers in Los Angeles, documenting their adventures on Snapchat and Instagram.

Despite COVID-19 delaying their nuptials multiple times, their recent marriage has Hyland looking to the future, and other new accessories — kids.

"I'm really excited to be able to — on paper, officially — start our family," Hyland told PEOPLE last month.

