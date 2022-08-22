Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details

And the bride wore two gowns!

After a pandemic postponement, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot on Saturday — and her bridal looks were a fashion fairytale.

Hyland, 31, first wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The Modern Family alumna finished off her ceremony look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with an Italian macramé lace trim. She wore her hair in a romantic half-up style with face-framing curls.

"Charm personified. So happy to share in your happiness! Much love. XXV," Wang captioned a beautiful bridal shot of Hyland on Instagram.

For the afterparty, the Love Island host changed into a strapless lace Vera Wang Haute Couture gown featuring a draped neckline and hand-detachable tulle sleeves. Her groom looked dapper in a black suit and skinny tie.

The couple married in an outdoor ceremony on Aug. 20 at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Hyland's Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita) were all in attendance to celebrate the couple.

Sofia Vergara Instagram

Adams proposed to Hyland in the summer of 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic. The pair met through social media and first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. Before they started dating, Hyland was not shy about Tweeting about her not-so-secret crush on Adams during his time vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Last month, Hyland told PEOPLE that her wedding fashion plans had changed during the couple's long engagement.

"I'm going with more dresses than I originally planned," she shared while promoting the couple's Amazon registry. "But my vision board is still intact."

Christopher Polk/Getty

Adams said his wedding outfit prep was to "try a bunch of things on and make a decision," adding, "I'm also going with more gray hairs than I originally planned."

The couple maintained that they were aligned while planning their dream wedding for the past few years, except for one disagreement about including their dogs — Carl, a bloodhound, and Boo, a labrador retriever — in the ceremony. While Hyland wanted them to be there with her, Adams put his foot down.

"It's probably the biggest thing we disagree on, but I also agree," she told PEOPLE. "Boo loves anytime I have a fitting at home. If I have a long train, she loves to sit on it. She likes to be involved. She's a girly girl. And I can only imagine the damage and dirt that she would bring to a white dress."