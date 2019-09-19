Sarah Hyland Says She Told Fiancé Wells Adams Which Engagement Ring He Should Buy

Sarah Hyland wasn’t taking any chances with her engagement ring.

The Modern Family actress — who got engaged to fiancé Wells Adams in July while vacationing in Fiji — spoke about her love story with the reality TV star during a Thursday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with special guest host Dax Shepard.

“Some congratulations are in order because you’ve recently become engaged,” Shepard, 44, said. “First of all, beautiful banging ring! This guy’s got great taste.”

“Thanks, I told him what to get,” Hyland responded, laughing.

The 28-year-old actress then explained that the pair met after Adams’ appearances on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

“I saw him on The Bachelorette and then he became the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and that’s where I was like ‘Yeah, uh-huh,'” she gushed. “I thought he was real hot and then he slid in them DMs because I tweeted about him.”

Hyland’s mega-carat oval engagement ring was designed by Lorraine Schwartz and appears to be set on a classic platinum band. After Adams’ romantic beach proposal, the pair shared photos of the sparkler to social media.

In one shot, Adams wrapped his arms around Hyland as she held her ring up to the camera near his chest. The Bachelor in Paradise star also snapped an adorable photo of his fiancé posing with her engagement ring and smiling wide.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, Hyland explained that she and Adams had their first date in September 2017 — just days before the actress, who has kidney dysplasia, a condition in which the kidneys don’t fully develop in the womb, underwent her second kidney transplant.

“I had all these health issues at the very beginning of our relationship,” Hyland told PEOPLE. “We had two dates before the surgery, and then I was just on massive amounts of painkillers in the hospital, FaceTiming him all hours of the day and night.”

“He still liked me after that somehow,” she continued. “So it definitely brought us closer together and forced us to have a relationship that was very serious from the start.”

According to Hyland, an engagement was almost a foregone conclusion.

“We liked to joke when we first started dating that Wells and I are the same person with different genitalia,” Hyland said. “We’re so similar that it felt like meeting a kindred soul from a past life.”