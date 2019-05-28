Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Surgery Scars in Pair of Ellen DeGeneres-Printed Underwear

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Even since undergoing her two kidney transplants, actress Sarah Hyland has been very open about showing her scars. And her most recent selfie did just that — along with a special message to Ellen DeGeneres.

“Hey @theellenshow I know you’re besties with Jen but does she wear your underwear outside of her jeans like me? #showyourscars,” Hyland captioned a selfie taken in front of a mirror wearing a crop top, underwear featuring Ellen DeGeneres’s face printed on them under a pair of low-cut jeans, which exposed her stomach scars.

Hyland is referring to DeGeneres’s friend, Jennifer Aniston, who just confirmed last week on DeGeneres’s show that they are in fact besties who have known each other for 30 years.

“She doesn’t do that, but she’s been known to drink wine out of an Ellen mug,” DeGeneres commented on Hyland’s photo.

Hyland responded, “SAME! … like mother like daughter I guess.”

The Modern Family star also received a ton of love from other celebs. Jenna Dewan, Vanessa Hudgens and Brad Goreski liked the post and Selma Blair commented: “Hi cutes 💋.”

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Reveals Her Self-Care Strategy Amid Her Health Struggles: ‘You Need to Be Able to Take Control’

Hyland, 28, has been very open with fans about her time in and out of the hospital over the past year for various health problems, some stemming from her kidney dysplasia — a condition where her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb and frequently form painful cysts. She underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 and revealed in December of 2018 that she had to have a second kidney transplant after her first one failed.

Between dealing with her health conditions, which also includes endometriosis, she recently told PEOPLE how she finds time for self-care.

“It really is this balance of mental, emotional and physical reality,” Hyland told PEOPLE. “So if you’re feeling mentally and emotionally drained, or if you are in a very dark space, you have to pull the string on the other side to lift you up out of that.”

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Says She Would ‘Write’ Mental Suicidal Letters to Loved Ones Amid Chronic Heath Battle

She says working out helps her feel at peace, but hasn’t been able to hit the gym as much as she’d like to.

“I haven’t really been able to work out the past four months,” she said. “It’s just been putting me in a more anxiety-ridden place. You have all of these plans and something happens where you’re not able to do it.”

But earlier this spring she posted a throwback selfie from a past beach day wearing an itsy-bitsy golden bikini to encourage her to meet her fitness goals.

“I’m putting this #tbt out there to remind myself that I can make it to the gym,” Hyland wrote. “Lately I’ve been making excuses because of the constant pain from health issues. But no more. A woman’s body is a miraculous thing and we can do anything we set our minds to. #summer #bodygoals here I come.”