See Sarah Hyland's Mega-Carat Engagement Ring from Every Angle

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams can’t keep their exciting engagement news to themselves.

After Adams, 35, asked Hyland, 28, to marry him with a mega-carat oval engagement ring when he got down on one knee by the ocean, the couple immediately showed off the stunning sparkler to their friends over FaceTime and shared screenshots from the love-filled moments on each of their Instagram Stories.

Hyland looked over-the-moon as she told her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson the news while flashing a close-up of her massive stone, which appears to be set on a classic platinum band.

Image zoom Wells Adams/Instagram

In another photo Hyland and Adams beamed with joy as they showed more friends the beautiful bling that the former Bachelorette contestant selected for his soon-to-be wife.

Image zoom Wells Adams/Instagram

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Moments after Adams popped the question, the couple posed for photos together on the beach. In one shot, Adams wrapped his arms around Hyland as she held her ring up to the camera near his chest.

RELATED PHOTOS: 11 Enormous Celebrity Engagement Rings

Adams also snapped an adorable photo of his fiancé posing with her engagement ring and smiling wide.

Image zoom Wells Adams/Instagram

Adams and Hyland both announced their engagement news on Instagram on Tuesday.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams,” the Modern Family star captioned a series of photos.

In his own post, Adams quoted song lyrics from a Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors song writing, “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever.”

The romantic song also accompanied a slideshow video that the Bachelorette alum shared on Twitter after he popped the question.

Hyland and Adams first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn’t get together until the fall of 2017. The actress had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the podcast host since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. (Adams later confirmed he first met Hyland through social media.)

The two surprised fans by dressing up in a Stranger Things couples costume for Halloween in 2017, then spent time together in his home base of Nashville and hers in Los Angeles, documenting their adventures on Snapchat and Instagram. He even planned a week-long birthday celebration for Hyland that included a rendezvous at Disneyland. In December 2017, they selected and decorated their first Christmas tree together.

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty

Once Adams officially moved to Los Angeles, the couple moved in together in August 2018, which brought them closer together than ever before.

“I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other,” Hyland previously told PEOPLE. “I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together. It’s good that nothing is already starting, because then I think that would be a bad sign.”