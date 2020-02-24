Sarah Hyland Claps Back at Instagram Critic to Defend Costar Ariel Winter’s Sheer Black Dress

Sarah Hyland is standing up for her on-screen sister.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old Modern Family actress shared a series of Instagram photos from the show’s final wrap party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles, where her costar, Ariel Winter, wore a risqué mesh black dress.

The see-through outfit received mixed reviews in the comment section, with several Instagram users claiming that the dress was too revealing, but Hyland seemingly disagreed.

When one fan wrote, “What’s up with Ariel Winter’s outfit tho,” the actress replied, “you that she’s 🔥?? I KNOW.”

Another fan commented, “Need Arielle’s Dress,” to which Hyland responded, “same.”

In the series of snaps, the pair also pose with their Modern Family brother Nolan Gould, and Hyland shares an embrace with her on-screen cousin Jeremy Maguire.

“I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you’ll forever fight over the same professor 😂 We’ll always be Dunphys and we’ll always have each other ❤️” Hyland captioned the post.

Hyland’s fiancé and Bachelor Nation alum Wells Adams commented on the slideshow: “You ladies both look 🔥!!!”

Their co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s husband Justin Mikita similarly wrote: “You both look hawt. holy s—t mama!!!!!”

Adams also congratulated his soon-to-be wife on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple from the party.

“The Modern Family wrap party has great lighting and smoking hot cast members. Constantly amazed by you @sarahhyland,” the former reality star wrote. “For over a decade you brought so much joy, laughter, tears, and heart to people everywhere. The world is a better place because of the work you and your wonderful cast and crew put in over the last 11 years. Proud to know ya kid.”

For her part, Winter shared a simple selfie to commemorate the end of filming. On Saturday she posted a pic of herself wearing a black sweatshirt sitting outside of her trailer.

“In just a few hours we will series wrap on @abcmodernfam, and along with everything else, I will be saying goodbye to the trailer I have had for almost a decade. Goodbye trailer! Goodbye Alex plaque! 😢 #modernfamily #memories #family#farewell.”

Modern Family premiered in 2009 and has won five Emmys for outstanding comedy series. In February 2019, ABC announced that the 11th season of the hit sitcom is the series’ last, with the finale airing on April 8.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.