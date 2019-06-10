Sarah Hyland Claps Back After Facing Criticism for Emily Ratajkowski Comparison on Instagram

Sarah Hyland just clapped back at Instagram haters — again.

The Modern Family star has experienced her fair share of controversy on social media (and she usually addresses it). Today, the 28-year-old posted a side-by-side comparison of herself and Emily Ratajowkski in similar black dresses to Instagram. And the Internet was not having it.

“The sisterhood of the traveling Tony dress. Spotted on Sarah Hyland in 2007. @emrata spotted in 2019 wearing it 100000% BETTER,” she wrote in the caption.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Many users directed their criticism towards the supermodel, sharing their unfiltered thoughts about the Michael Kors dress Ratajowkski wore to Sunday night’s Tony Awards. The strappy gown featured daring torso cut-outs with a hint of shimmer.

One user wrote, “I think it lost some fabric along the way 😂” while another commented, “Disagree, you looked classier 💞.”

Despite the fact that Hyland’s picture was an obvious throwback (she was 16 years old at the time), she cleared the air with a caption update, adding, “*** I can’t believe I’m editing this. I’m NOT comparing. This is supposed to be a funny post. PLEASE do NOT say anything rude about “who looks better” It’s not even the same dress***”

Last year, Hyland’s boyfriend, Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams, came to her defense after fans and followers called her too skinny in a bikini Instagram post. While many, including Paris Hilton, applauded Hyland and shared positive messages in the comments section, others slammed her thin frame. One troll commented: “Eat a doughnut.”

Adams, 34, wrote back, “Eat s—,” as captured by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

He later added a sweet comment under the post: “Please come home now. K thanks.”