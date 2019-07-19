Sarah Hyland isn’t here for anyone hating on her new mega-carat engagement ring.

The Modern Family star, 28, posted a series of videos to her Instagram of her and her fiancé Wells Adams, 35, laying out in the sun, with her blinding dazzler front and center.

“It’s so sunny,” Hyland says in the first video. “Is this the video of us talking about how sunny it is,” Adams responds. In the next video, Hyland shows a quick close up of the ring as it sparkles in the light.

“Blinded by the ☀️ or the 💍? #wouldyoulikesomeapple” Hyland wrote in the caption.

While the post garnered plenty of loving comments from fans, one follower didn’t have the same reaction.

In an exchange first noticed by Comments by Celebs, the user wrote, “Most obnoxious engaged dipsh*t award goes to you!!!!”

Hyland promptly responded, “omg! I AM going for the most obnoxious,” she wrote with five explanation points. “How did you know??”

The 28-year-old first announced the news of her engagement to Adams on Tuesday, and hasn’t been shy about showing off her bling since.

Both her and Adams shared sweet moments from the engagement with fans on Instagram immediately following the proposal. Hyland posted a series of professional photos of the engagement and Adams shared a video of himself popping the question.

The couple had been dating since 2017 after they met through a Twitter exchange.

According to Hyland’s engagement announcement post, they have “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” that not even an internet troll can ruin.