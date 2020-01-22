Sarah Hyland Claps Back at Instagram User Who Criticized Her Tan at the 2020 SAG Awards

Sarah Hyland has no time for Internet haters.

On Monday, the Modern Family star, 29, posted a series of red carpet pictures from the 2020 SAG Awards showing off her purple floral-print high-low Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress with deep V-neckline and oversized bow.

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Hilariously Claps Back at a Hater Criticizing Her Engagement Ring Photos

“If my legs got cold I had an extra built in blanket ✨Thanks to the village that put all of this together I felt like a goddess last night 💕,” she captioned the photos from Sunday night’s awards show.

But one Instagram commenter was more focused on her golden complexion than her dress. “The spray tan is way too much,” the comment read.

Hyland was quick to defend her glow. “I’ll tell the actual sun to go easy on me next time I see it…,” the actress replied directly to the Instagram user.

Other celebrities praised her look including her fiancé, Bachelor nation’s Wells Adams. “Dear lord 🤤🤤, ” he wrote.

“Just. Every. Thing. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼👑,” Vanessa Hudgens commented. Brittany Snow posted three fire emojis writing, “FIRE.”

Hyland’s stylist, Brad Goreski, who dressed her for the SAG Awards, wrote: “You KILLED it 💜🔪.”

Hyland’s all-natural tan is thanks to her recent trip to Cancún, Mexico which she took at the beginning of January with Adams and friends.

RELATED: Wells Adams Wishes Fiancée Sarah Hyland a Happy 29th Birthday: ‘Thank You for Being So Perfect’

“🎶Baby, that’s where I want to stay, For the rest of my natural days, In your arms, In your arms🎶💕💍 @wellsadams @eldoradoresorts#experienceeldorado,” Hyland captioned a sweet photo of her and Adams on the beach at sunset.

The duo has been dating since 2017 and got engaged in July during a couples vacation to Fiji. Shortly after, the Modern Family actress told PEOPLE that she was already in wedding-planning mode.

“Where we were staying [in Fiji] didn’t have a lot of Wi-Fi, so later that night I started having a panic attack like, ‘I need Pinterest to look at wedding stuff!’ ” Hyland said to PEOPLE. “Wells was like, ‘I thought you wanted a long engagement!’ I was like, ‘I do, I just need to look at wedding stuff. I don’t know who I’ve turned into!’ ”