Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter & Sofia Vergara Coordinate in Black Dresses for Modern Family Wrap Party

The cast of Modern Family is going out with a bang!

On Sunday, Sarah Hyland shared a series of photos from the show’s final wrap party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles where the cast and crew celebrated the bittersweet end to their beloved comedy series.

“I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you’ll forever fight over the same professor 😂,” Hyland, 29, shared on Instagram, along with photos of her on-screen siblings Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould.

“We’ll always be Dunphys and we’ll always have each other ❤️,” the actress added.

Hyland’s fiancé Wells Adams also congratulated his soon-to-be wife on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple from the party.

“The Modern Family wrap party has great lighting and smoking hot cast members. Constantly amazed by you @sarahhyland,” the former Bachelorette contestant wrote. “For over a decade you brought so much joy, laughter, tears, and heart to people everywhere. The world is a better place because of the work you and your wonderful cast and crew put in over the last 11 years. Proud to know ya kid.”

Several other cast members documented the party on their Instagram stories, sharing clips and photos from the special evening.

Image zoom Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared many details from the wrap party, including how guests had to enter the party through a giant walk-through closet, which was a homage to the show’s Pritchett’s Closets & Blinds family business.

The father-to-be, who was accompanied by husband Justin Mikita, also shared a selfie revealing some hilarious artwork of him and costar Eric Stonestreet above the DJ booth.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet & More Mark Final Day of Filming Modern Family After 11 Years

Image zoom Jesse Tyler Ferguson / Instagram

Image zoom Jesse Tyler Ferguson / Instagram

Image zoom Justin Mikita / Instagram

Ferguson’s on-screen daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons shared a sweet tribute post from the party writing, “Ok, NOW it’s a wrap. Fantastic party. We’re totally overwhelmed. Goodnight. We love you all xoxo 🖤🧡 @abcmodernfam #modernfamily#wrapparty #lilytuckerpritchett.”

On Friday, the cast and crew assembled for their final day of filming the series finale which will air in April. Several cast members marked the occasion with emotional Instagram posts, including co-creator Steve Levitan, who posted a heartwarming video of the entire cast and crew of the show waving goodbye.

“Today is our last day shooting #modernfamily,” he captioned the clip. “These are just some of the wonderful people who’ve made the last 11 seasons possible. I love them all. 😢.”

Vergara also shared the video on her own Instagram writing, “Se nos acabó la fiesta!!!💃🏻💃🏻🎉🎉🎬🎬 Adios stage5 ! Modern Family❤️ 11 years!!!”

The actress also uploaded a tearful video of the cast singing along to Green Day’s “Time of Your Life” after filming their final scenes. In the clip, Vergara, 47, wipes her tears as Hyland, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson embrace her.

“What a day!! Saying goodbye to our Modern Family❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the video.

Modern Family premiered in 2009 and has won five Emmys for outstanding comedy series. In February 2019, ABC announced that the 11th season of the hit sitcom is the series’ last, with the finale airing on April 8.

“I will probably miss the people the most, from Modern,” Hyland, 29, previously told PEOPLE. “Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.