One of Meghan Markle's Favorite Flats Just Got a Fresh Makeover for Summer — and You Can Get It on Sale
There are few flats quite as famous as the Natalie from Sarah Flint. The designer label's pretty pointed-toe style has made quite a name for itself in the footwear industry.
Not only has it sold out several times, but at one point, more than 25,000 people joined a waitlist eager to get their feet in a pair. The Natalie flats have also graced the feet of one of the biggest style icons, Meghan Markle. If you recall, she wore the saddle-colored Natalie flat during her first official royal engagement with Prince Harry in 2017, quite possibly kick-starting the fandom around them.
The Sarah Flint shoe has become so wildly popular that the brand keeps releasing it in new colors. And now, it has given the best-seller a fresh design makeover for spring. Introducing: The Natalie Sling.
The flat has the same signature pointed-toe silhouette and asymmetrical bow detail of the original, but it's been updated with a sleek slingback closure. The strap has a hidden elastic strap and a functional buckle that provides a more secure fit around the foot. Plus, the Natalie Sling happens to be as comfortable as it is fashionable. It features 360-degree padding in the sole along with the top and sides of the toe box.
Buy It! Sarah Flint Natalie Sling in Petal Calf, $375 with code SFPEOPLE50 (orig. $425); sarahflint.com
If you're returning to the office or attending a spring or summer wedding and want to skip heels, the Natalie Sling may be the perfect addition to your shoe closet. It's available in full and half sizes in five gorgeous colors — three of which you can get on sale right now thanks to our exclusive discount. Since each pair is handcrafted in Italy from supple calf leather, they normally cost between $425 and $445.
However, for a limited time, PEOPLE readers can score $50 off a pair of the Natalie Sling flats in petal calf, gold saffiano, and black stitch textile. Just enter our promo code SFPEOPLE50 at checkout to get our special discount. The code expires on Sunday, April 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so be sure to take advantage of it before then.
Scroll down to shop a pair of the Sarah Flint Natalie Sling flats on sale!
Buy It! Sarah Flint Natalie Sling in Black Stitch Textile, $375 with code SFPEOPLE50 (orig. $425); sarahflint.com
Buy It! Sarah Flint Natalie Sling in Gold Saffiano, $395 with code SFPEOPLE50 (orig. $445); sarahflint.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- One of Meghan Markle's Favorite Flats Just Got a Fresh Makeover for Summer — and You Can Get It on Sale
- Spanx's Best-Selling Swimwear That's Basically Shapewear Has Been Sold Out for Months — but It's Finally Back
- This Air Purifier 'Drastically Reduced' Allergy Symptoms, According to Amazon Shoppers, and It's on Sale
- Need a Break from Your White Sneakers? This New Amazon Storefront Is Packed with Comfy and Colorful Shoes