Meghan Markle’s Go-To Shoe Brand Launched a Bridal Collection — Will the Bride-to-Be Wear It?

Sarah Flint said “I Do” to bridal shoes!

The footwear designer—who counts Meghan Markle, Kate Bosworth and Amal Clooney as loyal fans (and just got a killer investment from brand admirer Cindy Crawford)—just released a limited-edition collection of her embellished Luisa style in bridal variations.

“With bridal season coming up, so many women are looking for the perfect shoe – either as a bride, a bridesmaid, or a guest, so I wanted to offer a shoe that is not only going to be beautiful on a wedding day, but that epitomizes what my customer expects from her Sarah Flint shoes – high-quality materials and craftsmanship, feminine details, and of course comfort and wearability,” Flint tells PEOPLE. “The Luisa is the perfect shoe for a wedding, but stays true to the Sarah Flint essence in the sense that one can then pair it with a cool pair of jeans after the wedding, too.”

Courtesy Sarah Flint; Chris Jackson/Getty

The Luisa design comes in a D’orsay flat, satin ankle-tie flat and a four-inch heel version with a satin ankle tie and is made satin and Swarovski crystal embellishment. And, yes, you’ll be able to dance in them, Flint assures.

“I’ve always felt that there is not enough focus on fit and wearability in footwear, and that often these two attributes are sacrificed in favor of design—but I don’t believe comfort and style are mutually exclusive,” she says. That’s why she added extra padding in the footbed of the pump, “in order to increase long-term wearability. It also has a tie at the ankle for additional support, and a leather sole with inlaid rubber for extra grip and longevity,” she notes.

Courtesy Sarah Flint

Plus, you can always go with flats, says Flint. “There is no rule that says you have to wear a heel to a wedding, and I want women to feel that they have an option that is just as elegant and beautiful in the form of a flat,” says the designer.

The heels are $725 and come in white and gold, the D’orsays are $675 and come in navy and lavender and the ankle-tie flat are $675 and comes in white only. They’re available on sarahflint.com.

Courtesy Sarah Flint

And when it comes to picking the perfect pair of bridal shoes, Flint has some advice. “Go with what makes you feel confident,” she says. “Feeling empowered in your shoes is essential every day, but especially on your wedding day – choose a style that makes you feel graceful and elegant. In terms of aesthetics, I love a wedding shoe in an unexpected color, like sky blue or lavender, that peeks out from beneath a white dress for a bit of flair and dimension.”

The timing of Flint’s release couldn’t be better, as the height of wedding season is just around the corner. That includes the nuptials for one of her ultimate fans, Meghan Markle, who is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19. Will she choose these shoes? Possibly!

If so, Flint would be thrilled: “I am always so excited and grateful when women I admire wear my shoes!” she says.

Meghan Markle/Instagram (3)

If Markle doesn’t pick the Luisa design for her big day, perhaps she’ll re-wear her beloved Sarah Flint Lana flat, for her honeymoon, a favorite of Crawford’s as well.

“It’s great for traveling,” Crawford told PeopleStyle of the $365 wraparound flat. “I love this shoe because it’s super comfortable yet I feel pulled together.”