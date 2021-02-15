"Happy Valentine's Day to the guy that hasn't figured out yet that 'likes' are public," the mother of two wrote on Instagram

Sara Foster Jokingly Calls Out Husband Tommy Haas for Liking Instagram Posts of Other Women

On Valentine's Day, Sara Foster called out her husband, Tommy Haas, for liking posts of other women on Instagram — and the tennis pro lobbed the critique right back.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the guy that hasn't figured out yet that 'likes' are public," Foster, 40, wrote on Instagram. The actress and model shared two screen shots of Haas' likes on photos of women wearing bikinis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Love you @tommyhaasofficial," she added.

In his own Valentine's Day tribute, Haas, 42, revealed that Foster is no less guilty.

"Happy Valentine's day @sarafoster I promise i will go back to the gym," Haas wrote in a post on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of a shirtless Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron that Foster had liked.

Foster and Haas tied the knot in 2010, and share two daughters: 10-year-old Valentina and 5-year-old Josephine.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The fashion designer is often candid on social media about the realities of family life.

At the beginning of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Foster revealed that after being quarantined together, she and Haas had run out of things to argue about, so they were fighting about Peloton.