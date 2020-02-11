Sara Foster Jokes About Being Misidentified as Sister Erin on the Red Carpet: 'This Is a Nightmare'

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty; Inset: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Sara Foster was misidentified as her sister Erin Foster at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar party on Sunday night, and (of course!) her response was hilarious.

The Bumble entrepreneur — who wore a sheer, sequin-embellished Dolce & Gabbana gown, Gianvito Rossi silver metallic platforms, a Dolce & Gabanna beaded headband and a black velvet clutch on the red carpet — documented the entire mishap on Instagram, posting a pair of photos on her main feed and several screenshots on her Instagram Story.

“Kill me ➡️” she captioned a red carpet photo alongside a screenshot of the photo service’s description, which reads, “Erin Foster attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts…”

Social media influencer Stephanie Shepherd (Kim Kardashian West’s former assistant) played along with the joke: “Erin you look gorge! So good seeing you last night!” she wrote in the comment section.

“Perfection,” Jessica Mulroney, a stylist and close friend of Meghan Markle, added.

Sara then proceeded to call out several news outlets who also misidentified her in their Oscars coverage, including Daily Mail, who published a snap of “Erin” “chowing down” on a burger while chatting with Leslie Odom Jr., (the post has since been corrected).

“I guess considering there were multiple articles saying that I was marrying Simon this is not so bad …” Sara wrote over the screenshotted Daily Mail post.

The Barely Famous reality star (the daughter of musician David Foster) also shared screenshots of Direct Messages from followers informing her that E! News and Vogue had also mistaken her for her sister.

“I think it’s time to get my real estate license…” she joked, adding, “I’m dead in this town.”

Erin — also famous for her witty sense of humor — shared the same Getty Images screenshot on her own Instagram feed and made a lighthearted jab at her sister in the caption: “What the hell, I was home in sweats not being desperate and Sara hit up parties like a sad mom, and took me down with her.”

Image zoom Sara and Erin Foster Celebrate the Launch of Bev Sauv Blanc and Pinot Grigio on Thursday, February 6th in LA

“At least I looked great,” Erin quipped.

Despite their public banter, Sara showed nothing but love and support for Erin on her wedding day a few months ago.

“We’re so happy for Erin,” Sara told PEOPLE after the New Year’s Eve ceremony.

Erin (who married businessman Simon Tikhman after one year of dating) said she and her husband are taking the time to enjoy newlywed life — which she said doesn’t feel much different than their relationship before.

“I think it’s different for everyone because some people say they don’t feel any difference. It depends how long you’ve been together and what your relationship was like before. Simon and I have only been together a year and a half altogether, so it moved so fast that all of a sudden we’re like, ‘Holy s—, we’re married,’” she says. “It feels really nice and it feels safe and cozy that I have a husband. Like I have a person keeping me safe from the world, you know?”