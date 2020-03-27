Sara Foster Hilariously Argues with Husband Tommy Haas About Peloton Bike While Social Distancing

Image zoom Sara Foster/instagram

Sara Foster and her husband Tommy Haas have vastly different opinions about the Peloton bike.

In a series of videos shared by Foster, 39, on Instagram Wednesday, the couple hilariously argue about the popular cycling machine because they “ran out of things to fight about” after “14 days quarantined” amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Not one athlete — one real athlete — [who] has motivation needs a Peloton to look at a big screen, that’s way too big anyway, to have somebody tell them what to do on what level,” Haas, who is a professional tennis player, tells his wife in the first clip.

“What do you have against Peloton,” the Barely Famous alum retorts, to which Haas, 41, denies having a problem with the bike.

“It’s great for people like you. I think it’s awesome. I think you need the motivation. I think you need the inspiration all the time to tell you what to do,” the athlete explains in a second video. “I don’t need that. I want my peace. When I go on the bicycle … I know what I’m going to do. I have my different levels.”

RELATED: Does Coronavirus Social Distancing Have You Going Stir-Crazy? These Celebs Feel the Exact Same Way

He continues in a third clip, “The best thing for anyone would be to get a real road bike and go out there, especially during these times. Even though you’re not supposed to go outside, you still have social distancing, you know? That’s what we do.”

“Why are you so mad,” Foster asks, before Haas tells her that he’s not angry and walks away from the conversation.

Foster jokingly wrote in the caption of her post, “How many couples will make it through the quarantine? Asking for a friend.”

Foster’s exchange with Haas clearly struck a chord with people who are also practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis, with many of her followers commenting how much they related to the trivial dispute.

“This feels… familiar,” TV host Ben Mulroney wrote.

Image zoom Sara Foster Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine

RELATED: Sara Foster Jokes About Being Misidentified as Sister Erin on the Red Carpet: ‘This Is a Nightmare’

MLB star Justin Verlander quipped, “‘😡I’m not mad 😡’ …. Classic.”

“Literally can’t stop watching,” actress Sarah Paulson commented, while model Keleigh Sperry replied, “Wait he’s hilarious.”

Foster has been married to Haas since 2010. The two share daughters: Valentina, 9, and Josephine, 4.

While the actress is open to documenting her family life on social media, she told PEOPLE last month that she has no interest in appearing in a reality show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I don’t think there’s ever a world — unless I was like, destitute, and even then probably — where I would fight with women on-camera and be myself,” she said at an event celebrating her partnership with Bev, a canned California rosé created by founder and CEO Alix Peabody. “I don’t want anyone to know what I’m like in the morning. I don’t want anyone to see that side of me!”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.