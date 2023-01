Sara Bareilles Shows Off Her Unique Gold Feather Band Engagement Ring from Fiancé Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles is ringing in the New Year with a new ring!

The "Love Song" singer, 43, shared a photo of her unique engagement ring from Joe Tippett on Sunday in an Instagram post revealing that her partner of 5 years popped the question.

Tippett, 40, proposed to Bareilles with a chic gold feather band. In their announcement photo on social media, Bareilles also wore a pair of dangling crescent moon-shaped earrings, a blue velvet top and a sparkly headband.

Sara Bareilles/Instagram

"Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES," Bareilles wrote alongside a photograph of herself looking adoringly at Tippett, who was wearing sky blue sweater.

"@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love," she continued. "And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding."

Added Bareilles: "What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you. ❤️."

Tippett added his own post, writing, "I'm going to marry this woman. Looking ahead to all of the tomorrows, all the adventures, the laughs, and all of the love. Thank you my heart."

The Grammy winner and Tippett met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress — for which Bareilles wrote the score — during its out-of-town tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in August 2015.

Tippett played Earl, the moody husband of the story's protagonist Jenna, though he didn't initially transfer with the production when it first moved to Broadway in April 2016. He stepped into the role the next year but sadly just missed Bareilles, who'd already completed her sold-out run as Jenna.

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett. Kevin Mazur/Getty

However, two years later, the pair made their first public appearances at the opening night for The New Group's play All the Fine Boys, PEOPLE and EW's Upfronts Party and the 2017 Tony Awards.

Shortly following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Bareilles revealed she tested positive in July of the same year. At the time, she spoke to PEOPLE about recovering with the help of Tippett.

"He did a good job taking care of me," she said. "He was a good friend and companion through all of that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bareilles opened up about what it's like to create songs while in a stable relationship. "I had a fear that if I was happy and content in a relationship that I would stop writing music," she explained. "But now I am seeking and wandering in partnership."

Earlier this year, the "Brave" musician shared a post on Instagram about her experience with taking medication "for the first time" while battling depression and anxiety and thanked Tippett for his support.

The singer told him "I love you" and stated she's "lucky" to have "an incredible partner and angelic friends who have listened, lifted up, comforted and encouraged me to do what needs to be done to feel better."