You've Probably Seen This $36 Sweater All Over Instagram

It’s cozy, cute, and has the wildest sleeves

By Eva Thomas
December 11, 2019 05:30 PM
It might not be taking over the Upper East Side like the Amazon Coat did in 2018, but there is a new Amazon fashion find that’s earning a lot of praise on Instagram. And while it’s still TBD if it’ll reach Orolay coat status, there are some things we know for sure: It’s super cute, affordable, and looks cozy as heck.

Amazon’s latest sweater sensation has all the makings of the perfect wintertime staple, starting with a plush fabric that you’ll want to wrap yourself up in. Countless reviews speak to the knit’s comfort, noting its soft material and loose-fitting design that flows nicely and keeps you from overheating. And let’s be honest, there’s nothing worse than a sweater you can’t even wear because it makes you sweat every time. 

Buy It! Saodimallsu Oversized Batwing Sleeve Sweater, $25.88—$35.88; amazon.com

The slouchy knit also features a boat neckline that you can wear off the shoulder and dramatic batwing sleeves you have to see IRL to believe — they’re really something. What’s more, the Instagram-favorite sweater is available in six versatile colors, including classic black, bright blue, khaki, and a brick red, though it seems the Internet has been playing favorites with the lighter neutrals.

Whether you pair this sweater with your tried-and-true black skinny jeans, a satin slip skirt, or throw it over your favorite floral maxi dress, it’s certain to earn you instant compliments. Shop the Instagram-favorite sweater, below.

