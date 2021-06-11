One Detail on This $30 Crochet Top Makes It So Versatile, It 'Can Be Worn Almost Everywhere'
Last month, Amazon named neutral hues a major fashion trend for summer 2021. From airy, knit pieces to naturally sourced accessories, the Amazon fashion section is stocked with all the dreamy neutral pieces your summer wardrobe needs. And shoppers are especially loving this bell-sleeve crochet top.
The three-quarter-sleeve knit pullover has a V-neckline and a drawstring down the center that you can use to adjust the length of the top. You can wear it as a crop top with a pair of denim shorts on a cool summer day or wear it full-length as a swimsuit coverup for a day at the beach or by the pool. And one of the best parts is that you can continue wearing it into the fall with long pants.
If you prefer to wear bright colors in the summer but still want to try out the crochet trend, you can purchase this top in bright pink, olive green, or even neon yellow. The pullover comes in 11 colors total and sizes small through extra large.
Buy It! Saodimallsu Bell-Sleeve Crochet Pull-Over Top, $29.88 with coupon (orig. $31.88); amazon.com
"Obsessed is an understatement," one reviewer wrote. "Such a cute top! Wore it on a trip to Rhode Island last summer. Perfect for the beach and beyond. Got so many sweet comments about it!"
A second shopper added, "Super cute! Can be casual or a little on the nicer side. Also can be worn over swimsuit tops. The fact that it's adjustable makes it so it can be worn almost everywhere. It's not an itchy material, it's very lightweight and soft."
With the official start of summer right around the corner, now is the time to hop on the hottest warm weather fashion trends. Shop more colors of the Saodimallsu bell-sleeve crochet top on Amazon below.
