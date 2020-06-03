These Cushioned Sandals Are Made from Old Yoga Mats, and Thousands of Shoppers Love Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer is officially here, meaning it’s time to plan outfits that are perfect for warmer weather. While many have been searching for soft dresses and versatile shorts, it’s important not to forget about footwear. Nobody likes sweaty, stinky feet in the summer, so some of the best options to wear on hot, sunny days are open-toed sandals. Consequently, they’ve become best-sellers across Amazon’s shoes category, and a particular style that shoppers can’t get enough of are Sanuk’s Yoga Sling 2 Sandals.

These soft, strappy sandals have the backing of more than 7,300 shoppers, and reviewers have given them an overall rating of 4.5 stars. In fact, 75 percent of customers have given these Sanuk shoes a five-star review, and they’re so comfortable that many have walked miles in them without feeling sore feet.

What makes Sanuk’s Yoga Sling sandals so irresistible are their stretch-knit bands. Unlike other tight options that might tug and pull at your feet (and leave uncomfortable imprints after a long day), Sanuk’s sling material feels soft against your skin. Plus, the footbeds are made from real yoga mat cushions, and you can even throw them in the washer for an easy clean.

These thong sandals are so cozy that one reviewer claimed to have walked multiple days at the Walt Disney World Resort in them without any discomfort. “I always wear broken-in tennis shoes on big walking days and packed them with me just in case these flip flops didn't work out, but I never needed them,” said the reviewer. “It even rained for hours on end one day and my feet were still comfortable in these.”

Others agreed. “I wore these in March to Disney and walked 10 miles in them, and my feet didn’t hurt at all,” said one, while another added, “I can walk around in these all day at music festivals and amusement parks and my feet never get sore.”

In fact, reviewers love these sandals so much that many even “forget” wearing them. “I absolutely love these shoes,” wrote a customer. “I'm a barefoot kind of person and I find myself continuing to wear them when I could have shoes off and forget they're on my feet.”

While 10,000 shoppers agree that these shoes fit true to size, Prime members can take advantage of the Prime Wardrobe system to try multiple sizes and colors for free (and only be charged for the ones they keep). Take a look at some available colors below, and shop Sanuk’s sandals on sale now.

