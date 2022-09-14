Lifestyle Style Saniyya Sidney Makes Her New York Fashion Week Debut! Go Inside Her Getting Ready Process King Richard star Saniyya Sidney took PEOPLE behind-the-scenes of her first-ever New York Fashion Week! See how the actress got glam for the Pamella Roland show By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 14, 2022 04:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 11 A NYFW Dream Come True Courtesy Saniyya Sidney For actress Saniyya Sidney, New York Fashion Week has always been the pinnacle of glamour. "Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed of sitting front row for New York Fashion Week," the King Richard star tells PEOPLE. And that dream just became a reality. On Saturday, Sidney attended the Pamella Roland Spring/Summer 2023 show, making her NYFW debut. The American fashion label, known for its statement-making gowns, is also close to Sidney's heart. "One of my favorite looks during my King Richard Oscar season was the gorgeous old Hollywood glam gown I wore by Pamella Roland," the star tells PEOPLE of the dress, which she describes as "a classic time-gone-by look fused with a contemporary flair." Read ahead to see how the star achieved her NYFW-ready glam. 02 of 11 The Beauty Set Up Courtesy Saniyya Sidney "[I] love a fresh, clean look with a great lip. With Dior, it's always a win," Sidney shared of her makeup look, which was achieved by Charlie Riddle. For her peachy glow, Riddle opted for Dior's Forever Wild & Lip Maximizer lip gloss in the shade Holo Pink and the brand's Intense Waterproof eyeliner in Sparkling Black for a shimmery take on classic eye makeup. 03 of 11 Good to Be in Glam Courtesy Saniyya Sidney Sidney also worked with hairstylist Miles Jeffries, who opted for a simple yet elegant ponytail to round out the star's old-school glamour. 04 of 11 This or That: Dress Edition Courtesy Saniyya Sidney "These gorgeous dresses. I wish I could wear both!" Sidney tells PEOPLE on the two Pamella Rolland designs. 05 of 11 The Fitting Courtesy Saniyya Sidney "First, I tried on this purple number — it's so fabulous." 06 of 11 Narrowing It Down Courtesy Saniyya Sidney "I love a dress with a fabric I can have fun with in front of the camera," Sidney shares, posing in her first option. 07 of 11 The Perfect Match Courtesy Saniyya Sidney But, Sidney chose this Pamella Roland gown for her final look because of its romantic shade. "The pink! Pink is my most favorite color. I love the jewels and texture of this sparkly dress. This dress feels like an extension of how I feel going to my very first runway show — like an excited butterfly," Sidney shares on the gown that stole her heart. 08 of 11 One Step Ahead Courtesy Saniyya Sidney Sidney teamed her fairytale gown with classic pointed heels with a hint of rose gold designed by Sarah Flint. 09 of 11 The Finishing Touches Courtesy Saniyya Sidney What better way to complete a stunning gown than with "some pretty jewels." 10 of 11 Gloss Check Courtesy Saniyya Sidney Sidney made sure her gloss was just right before her big arrival. "Off to the show!!" she exclaimed. 11 of 11 That Fashion Week Feeling Courtesy Saniyya Sidney Sidney gave the camera a twirl in her completed look. "I cannot wait to see [the] resplendent new collection."