Saniyya Sidney Makes Her New York Fashion Week Debut! Go Inside Her Getting Ready Process

King Richard star Saniyya Sidney took PEOPLE behind-the-scenes of her first-ever New York Fashion Week! See how the actress got glam for the Pamella Roland show

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on September 14, 2022 04:05 PM
A NYFW Dream Come True

Saniyya Sidney - BTS of NYFW
Courtesy Saniyya Sidney

For actress Saniyya Sidney, New York Fashion Week has always been the pinnacle of glamour. "Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed of sitting front row for New York Fashion Week," the King Richard star tells PEOPLE.

And that dream just became a reality. On Saturday, Sidney attended the Pamella Roland Spring/Summer 2023 show, making her NYFW debut.

The American fashion label, known for its statement-making gowns, is also close to Sidney's heart.

"One of my favorite looks during my King Richard Oscar season was the gorgeous old Hollywood glam gown I wore by Pamella Roland," the star tells PEOPLE of the dress, which she describes as "a classic time-gone-by look fused with a contemporary flair."

Read ahead to see how the star achieved her NYFW-ready glam.

The Beauty Set Up

Saniyya Sidney - BTS of NYFW
Courtesy Saniyya Sidney

"[I] love a fresh, clean look with a great lip. With Dior, it's always a win," Sidney shared of her makeup look, which was achieved by Charlie Riddle.

For her peachy glow, Riddle opted for Dior's Forever Wild & Lip Maximizer lip gloss in the shade Holo Pink and the brand's Intense Waterproof eyeliner in Sparkling Black for a shimmery take on classic eye makeup.

Good to Be in Glam

Saniyya Sidney - BTS of NYFW
Courtesy Saniyya Sidney

Sidney also worked with hairstylist Miles Jeffries, who opted for a simple yet elegant ponytail to round out the star's old-school glamour.

This or That: Dress Edition

Saniyya Sidney - BTS of NYFW
Courtesy Saniyya Sidney

"These gorgeous dresses. I wish I could wear both!" Sidney tells PEOPLE on the two Pamella Rolland designs.

The Fitting

Saniyya Sidney - BTS of NYFW
Courtesy Saniyya Sidney

"First, I tried on this purple number — it's so fabulous."

Narrowing It Down

Saniyya Sidney - BTS of NYFW
Courtesy Saniyya Sidney

"I love a dress with a fabric I can have fun with in front of the camera," Sidney shares, posing in her first option.

The Perfect Match

Saniyya Sidney - BTS of NYFW
Courtesy Saniyya Sidney

But, Sidney chose this Pamella Roland gown for her final look because of its romantic shade. "The pink! Pink is my most favorite color. I love the jewels and texture of this sparkly dress. This dress feels like an extension of how I feel going to my very first runway show — like an excited butterfly," Sidney shares on the gown that stole her heart.

One Step Ahead

Saniyya Sidney - BTS of NYFW
Courtesy Saniyya Sidney

Sidney teamed her fairytale gown with classic pointed heels with a hint of rose gold designed by Sarah Flint.

The Finishing Touches

Saniyya Sidney - BTS of NYFW
Courtesy Saniyya Sidney

What better way to complete a stunning gown than with "some pretty jewels."

Gloss Check

Saniyya Sidney - BTS of NYFW
Courtesy Saniyya Sidney

Sidney made sure her gloss was just right before her big arrival. "Off to the show!!" she exclaimed.

That Fashion Week Feeling

Saniyya Sidney - BTS of NYFW
Courtesy Saniyya Sidney

Sidney gave the camera a twirl in her completed look. "I cannot wait to see [the] resplendent new collection."

