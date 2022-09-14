Saniyya Sidney Makes Her New York Fashion Week Debut! Go Inside Her Getting Ready Process

01 of 11

A NYFW Dream Come True

Courtesy Saniyya Sidney

For actress Saniyya Sidney, New York Fashion Week has always been the pinnacle of glamour. "Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed of sitting front row for New York Fashion Week," the King Richard star tells PEOPLE.

And that dream just became a reality. On Saturday, Sidney attended the Pamella Roland Spring/Summer 2023 show, making her NYFW debut.

The American fashion label, known for its statement-making gowns, is also close to Sidney's heart.

"One of my favorite looks during my King Richard Oscar season was the gorgeous old Hollywood glam gown I wore by Pamella Roland," the star tells PEOPLE of the dress, which she describes as "a classic time-gone-by look fused with a contemporary flair."

