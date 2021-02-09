Sandra Lee Reveals 'Irreplaceable' Costumes Were Stolen in Storage Locker Break-In

The chef and television personality said a one-of-a-kind garment that Cher herself wore was among the items swiped during the theft

Sandra Lee just revealed that many one-of-a-kind pieces from her wardrobe — including a handmade Bob Mackie frock worn by Cher herself on The Sonny and Cher show — have been stolen.

On Tuesday, the Food Network, 54, star warned her followers to "beware" of storage lockers in an emotional Instagram post detailing the missing items. "So many things were stolen," Lee wrote alongside photos of the past Halloween costumes.

"Most crushing is collections of my one-of-kind Halloween Costumes and Wardrobes: the Collections of Easter, Aunt Sandy in wonderland, Xmas Aunt Sandy Claus and Halloween, Aunt Sandy Claws (I designed the Aunt Sandy Claus/Claws Costumes myself)!" she explained. "THEN MY MY CHER COSTUMES including one that Cher HERSELF worn on one of the original Sonny and Cher shows.....handmade by Bob Mackie HIMSELF (I bought this at auction at Sothebys or Christie's —don't remember which)."

The author also shared that every item in her costume collection from Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' production of Cinderella, which she bought at an auction hosted by the New York City foundation, was stolen. "These pieces were all handmade and irreplaceable," Lee wrote. "A FEW of these costumes have even been seen/worn in my Holiday special(s)-one of these tv specials even won an Emmy."

Still trying to come to terms with the theft, Lee said she hasn't "even focused on the [stolen] furniture yet!"

"I'd rather have given them away to a charity so they could've auction them off and raise money for a good cause. Clearly whoever stole them needs them more than me...I grateful that I got to enjoy though...eyes welling over as I write this and realize now they're just another beautiful memory."

The chef's fans and followers gave support in the comment section.

"I'm so sorry, this is just devastating. Praying that you get them back ❤️🙏," one person wrote.

"Devastating. What a HUGE loss! Irreplaceable," a second added.

The incident comes after a difficult year for the star, who announced in December that she would be moving out of the New York home she once shared with her former partner, Governor Andrew Cuomo (whom she dated for 14 years) to live on the West Coast.

Sharing photos of Christmas gifts she wrapped in her new home, Lee shared on Instagram that she is focusing on the positives in life and has "decided to get back to me," after a trying few days packing up and saying goodbye to her Westchester County house.

Lee noted that while she's been "very fortunate" in life, "there are times when we all have to go through the grief and the pain the gift of living will surely bring."

A source later told PEOPLE, "Sandra has had a rough few weeks but is trying to focus on herself after years of putting others first."