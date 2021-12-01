Sandra Bullock Wears a Glittering Gold Catsuit at The Unforgivable Premiere Red Carpet

The ensemble, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, is tied together with a tuxedo jacket, tan pumps, gold jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch

Sandra Bullock arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Unforgivable" at DGA Theater Complex on November 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Sandra Bullock brought some sexy sparkles to the premiere of her new film The Unforgivable.

The 57-year-old actress dazzled in a glittering gold catsuit by Stella McCartney on the red carpet for the Netflix premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

She teamed the one-piece, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, with a black tuxedo jacket, tan pumps, gold jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

In The Unforgivable, Bullock portrays an ex-con that attempts to reconnect with her younger sister Katie, whom she hasn't seen since she went to prison two decades prior.

The Oscar-winner told Extra in November that she visited with incarcerated women while researching the film. One woman inspired Bullock enough to wear a special tattoo while in character.

"One of my tattoos was in honor of one of the women that I got to interview that helped me with insight to my daughter," she told the outlet regarding Laila, 9, who had been in the Louisiana foster care system.

"She, too, went through the foster care system and there was something that was similar and she says, 'Oh, my God, that happened to me. That's who I was.' " Bullock added.

"I got home and I go, 'How is it that I went there to get her story, and I left there being a better parent because of the gift that she gave me?' "