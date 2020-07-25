15 Times Birthday Girl Sandra Bullock Sparkled and Shined on the Red Carpet

The 57-year-old actress knows how to stand out, no matter the occasion 

By Andrea Wurzburger
July 25, 2020 08:00 AM

Sheer for Sure

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage

Bullock wore a two-piece sequined outfit, nailing the '90s aesthetic for the 1994 MTV VMAs. 

Trailblazer

Credit: KMazur/WireImage

Before J.Lo rocked her green down-to-there Versace dress in 2000, Sandra Bullock rocked a similar dress to the 1999 Vogue Fashion Awards, adding a little more bling around the waist.

Old Hollywood Glam

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

In 1992, Bullock rocked a mega-mini metallic dress to the premiere of Two Weeks Notice.  

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

At the Golden Globe Awards in 2011, Bullock showed off her blunt bangs and smoky eyes in a pale pink gown with silver sequins. 

And the Oscar Goes to ...

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Channeling the award you're hoping to win is probably good luck, right? Bullock wore a metallic gown to the Academy Awards in 2010, which is the year she won for her role in The Blind Side

Why So Blue?

Credit: Getty Images

A pop of blue sequins did the trick at the 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

Little Black Dress

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bullock added some serious sparkle to her LBD in 2010 at the MTV Movie Awards. 

Business Casual

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Bullock threw a blazer over her gold sequined mini and pulled her hair back into a low pony for the 2011 amfAR Inspiration Gala. 

Keepin' It Casual

Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Landov

The star rocked some low-key bling when she wore a one-shoulder navy sequined top with a floral skirt to the 2015 Women in Film Awards. 

Lady in Red

Credit: BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bullock's red sequined pantsuit and blazer combo made her look effortlessly chic while arriving for Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018. 

Golden Girl

Bullock wore a high-necked gown with cascading golden sequins for the 2018 Academy Awards. 

Mellow Yellow

Credit: HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Bullock looked like a warrior goddess straight out of Game of Thrones in this ensemble she wore for the 2018 Bird Box premiere. 

Jump Around

This low cut, multi-colored jumpsuit that Bullock wore to the premiere of Oceans 8 in 2018 matched her character's badass vibes. 

So Fly

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bullock paired feathers with sequins for the Oceans 8 premiere in London — and looked like she was maybe heading to Buckingham Palace to become queen herself! 

Shine On

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In perhaps her chicest sequined look of all time, Bullock wore a strapless sequined top — complete with a large bow — to the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards. 

