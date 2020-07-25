15 Times Birthday Girl Sandra Bullock Sparkled and Shined on the Red Carpet
The 57-year-old actress knows how to stand out, no matter the occasion
Sheer for Sure
Bullock wore a two-piece sequined outfit, nailing the '90s aesthetic for the 1994 MTV VMAs.
Trailblazer
Before J.Lo rocked her green down-to-there Versace dress in 2000, Sandra Bullock rocked a similar dress to the 1999 Vogue Fashion Awards, adding a little more bling around the waist.
Old Hollywood Glam
In 1992, Bullock rocked a mega-mini metallic dress to the premiere of Two Weeks Notice.
Pretty in Pink
At the Golden Globe Awards in 2011, Bullock showed off her blunt bangs and smoky eyes in a pale pink gown with silver sequins.
And the Oscar Goes to ...
Channeling the award you're hoping to win is probably good luck, right? Bullock wore a metallic gown to the Academy Awards in 2010, which is the year she won for her role in The Blind Side.
Why So Blue?
A pop of blue sequins did the trick at the 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Little Black Dress
Bullock added some serious sparkle to her LBD in 2010 at the MTV Movie Awards.
Business Casual
Bullock threw a blazer over her gold sequined mini and pulled her hair back into a low pony for the 2011 amfAR Inspiration Gala.
Keepin' It Casual
The star rocked some low-key bling when she wore a one-shoulder navy sequined top with a floral skirt to the 2015 Women in Film Awards.
Lady in Red
Bullock's red sequined pantsuit and blazer combo made her look effortlessly chic while arriving for Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018.
Golden Girl
Bullock wore a high-necked gown with cascading golden sequins for the 2018 Academy Awards.
Mellow Yellow
Bullock looked like a warrior goddess straight out of Game of Thrones in this ensemble she wore for the 2018 Bird Box premiere.
Jump Around
This low cut, multi-colored jumpsuit that Bullock wore to the premiere of Oceans 8 in 2018 matched her character's badass vibes.
So Fly
Bullock paired feathers with sequins for the Oceans 8 premiere in London — and looked like she was maybe heading to Buckingham Palace to become queen herself!
Shine On
In perhaps her chicest sequined look of all time, Bullock wore a strapless sequined top — complete with a large bow — to the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.