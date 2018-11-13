Sandra Bullock Attends Bird Box Screening After Donating $100,000 to Save Animals From Wildfires

Sandra Bullock was out in Los Angeles on Monday night, for a screening of her new film Bird Box.

The actress, 54, posed for photographers at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles while wearing a strapless black and gold Vivienne Westwood gown with an orange strip down the front and a high slit.

She paired the look with minimal jewelry (save for a statement earring), and wore her shoulder-length hair hair down.

Bullock’s night out at AFI Fest came shortly after the news broke that she’d donated $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County, California (HSVC).

Netflix had actually canceled the red carpet for the movie’s premiere out of respect for the victims of the current California wildfires, though kept the screening. “Our hearts are with the victims, families and brave first responders for both the Borderline shooting and California Wildfires,” they said in a statement. “In light of these tragedies, we will be cancelling tonight’s AFI Fest red carpet coverage for Bird Box. The screening will continue as planned. We thank you in advance for understanding and encourage you to support one of the many organizations who are helping those impacted.”

Three separate fires — two in the southern part of the state, one in the north — started raging last week. They’ve already burned hundreds of thousands of acres, claimed at least 42 lives and left 228 people missing, according to BBC.

The HSVC and other rescue organizations have been working tirelessly to save and re-home local pets and farm animals. On Sunday night, the group announced that it was “deeply humbled” by a $100,000 donation that came in from Bullock and her family that morning.

“Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support,” HSVC staff wrote. “Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organizations both during this incident and in the past. However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same.”

The star’s donation “will help the HSVC provide 24/7 care for the scores of horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats and other pets evacuated from the fires,” staff wrote. “The HSVC pledges to care for these animals for as long as is needed or until their owners feel comfortable in safely reuniting their families.”

Meanwhile, Bird Box tells the story of two sisters — played by Bullock and Sarah Paulson, 43 — who are suddenly thrust into an apocalyptic environment where people around them start to behave abnormally for seemingly no reason. They realize that to protect themselves from the mysterious force, they must wear blindfolds whenever they’re outside. Unable to see, Bullock’s character runs with her two children searching for safety.

The film hits theaters for a limited engagement on Dec. 13 in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and London. It will hit Netflix on Dec. 21.