Sandra Bullock's Red Carpet Confidence Trick: 'I Try to Channel Beyoncé'

Sandra Bullock always seems to hit the red carpet with an effortless ease, but for the Oscar-winning actress, getting dressed up for big events and being photographed is a source of anxiety. In a new cover interview with InStyle, Bullock revealed there are things that knock her confidence level way down, specifically, when tabloids criticize her appearance.

“This past Oscars I was sick and had allergies, but I was like, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s part of my job, and I’m happy to be there,'” she told InStyle in the June cover story. “Then the next day they were saying, ‘Oh, she has cheek fillers and implants.’ When I saw the photos and how swollen I was, I got it. But I was like, ‘’Well, if I got injections, I only got them on the top, which was not very good.'”

When asked if that pressure and criticism ever gets to her she replied, “I am affected by it because I don’t feel confident when I dress up and go on the red carpet.”

She does turn to someone for inspiration though. “I’m not that person who knows how to work it. I try to channel Beyoncé. I do the same pose every time. I try not to dread that kind of stuff, but I do get incensed and think, ‘How can they write this?’ But now I’ve distilled it into ‘If you eff with my kids and you do something illegal, I will go after you.’ It’s that simple.”

These days she’s much more focused on embracing the things that make her an individual, which is advice she dreaded hearing as a teenager from her mom. “… [it] no sense to me because the last thing you want to do as a teenager is be original. You want to blend in. But in retrospect, I get exactly what she was saying because that’s who I am as an adult. Now if I do things like somebody else, I’m like, ‘No, no, no, I want to be different.'”

Another way her mom influenced her growing up was through her style, which Bullock wanted nothing to do with. “My mother was so fashionable,” she said. “She made many of her own clothes during the ’70s and ’80s. She was so sexy. That mortified me as a child because she would make matching minidresses, and we had little gladiator sandals, and she was very overt with her sexuality. Men would whistle at her, and she loved it.”

Consequently, that made Bullock dress in the exact opposite style. “I was supposed to be the mini version of her, but I didn’t like that feeling, so I went the other way: I went tomboy—jeans, baseball caps. I skated, rode bikes. I was scared of that sexual energy, so I shut down a lot of that and didn’t come into my own until I was a lot older.”

These days she typically lives in workout gear to hit the gym after she does school drop-off, but admits to “loving” evening wear. “I buy all these cute pieces, saying, ‘I will wear this when I go out and get sexy,’ but in the end I never do. Sometimes my girlfriends call each other and say, ‘We’re going to make an effort.’ And when we see each other and go, ‘You look amazing,’ it’s for each other.”

If her girlfriends sound like the ultimate support system, that’s because they are.

“I have great girlfriends. We call each other and ask, ‘How do you detox? Where’s the best facial? What do you do for baggy eyes?’ It’s a community. I also have an amazing group of six women in Austin I do group therapy with. We call it the Tuesday Girls.”

InStyle’s June 2018 goes on sale Friday, May 11.