Sami Sheen Wears Bikini in the Snow: 'The Grinch Stole My Clothes'

The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards wore a white bikini, coordinating furry boots and a Santa hat for a snowy photo session Tuesday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

Published on December 28, 2022 11:17 AM
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Wears Bikini in the Snow: 'The Grinch Stole My Clothes'
Sami Sheen. Photo: Sami Sheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen is injecting a bit of summer into the Christmas season.

The 18-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards shared a series of snapshots to Instagram on Tuesday in which she posed outdoors amid a wintry backdrop, wearing nothing but a white bikini, coordinating furry boots and a Santa hat.

Follow-up photos showed the blonde teen holding a mug in one hand and leaning forward to make a funny face alongside a snowman.

"The grinch stole my clothes this year," Sami wrote in her caption, tagging her location as Whitefish, Montana.

Sami Sheen.
Sami Sheen.
L: Caption Sami Sheen. PHOTO: Sami Sheen/Instagram
R: Caption Sami Sheen. PHOTO: Sami Sheen/Instagram

Both Sami and mom Richards, 51, opened OnlyFans accounts earlier this year, which the teen said during an Instagram Story Q&A back in June was to focus on body positivity.

"Only thing that matters is making sure you're comfortable with what your posting & remembering that all bodies are beautiful," she explained.

After a fan asked if her parents were aware of her OnlyFans account, Sami replied that her mother was "extremely supportive."

However, Charlie told E! News he did "not condone" his daughter's decision. "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," he said.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," continued the Two and a Half Men alum, 57.

RELATED VIDEO: Charlie Sheen Does "Not Condone" 18-Year-Old Daughter's OnlyFans, but Urges Her to "Keep It Classy"

In July, Richards told PEOPLE she was using her OnlyFans account to "connect" with her fans.

"I'm doing everything on it," she shared. "I want to do stuff that's behind the scenes with fashion and beauty, and all different things. Just being able to do that, I think, is really wonderful."

As for whether she was getting advice from Sami on how to use the site, Richards said at the time, "No, it's all good."

"She's been incredibly supportive of me being on there," the Starship Troopers actress and mother of three told PEOPLE of her oldest daughter's reaction.

Added Richards, "Just like being on Instagram or Facebook, it's the same thing for me, as far as that goes."

