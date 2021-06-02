Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have been married since 2012

Sam Taylor-Johnson Gets Tattoo of Husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Name on Her Collarbone

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson officially have a couples tattoo.

The pair showed off their corresponding ink in a photo shared to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo's Instagram on Tuesday.

In the shot, Aaron, 30, stood shirtless, showing off a new hummingbird design on his chest next to his existing tattoo of his wife's name. Meanwhile, Sam, 54, posed next to her Kick-Ass beau with his name inked on her collarbone.

"Captured a healed hummingbird on Aaron and added some love ✍🏼 for Sam ✨❤️," captioned Woo, who also posted a close-up of Aaron's hummingbird tattoo and tagged Sam in the post.

"❤️❤️," Sam responded in the comments.

Aaron married Sam in 2012 after working with the filmmaker on her 2009 directorial debut, Nowhere Boy.

The couple share two daughters — Romy Hero, 9, and Wylda Rae, who turns 11 next month — in addition to two other children from Sam's previous relationship with ex-husband Jay Jopling.

In a 2017 interview with Mr. Porter, Aaron spoke about his marriage to Sam, saying, "I don't really analyize our relationship."

"I just know that it works. I just feel secure and loved and safe," he explained. "We have this very deep connection. We're just in synch."

In the same interview, Aaron opened up his life as a dad.

"I get more fulfillment from being a father than I do from being an actor. I'm still constantly wanting to give it up," he admitted at the time.

Aaron and Sam joined forces again in the 2018 film adaption of James Frey's controversial memoir A Million Little Pieces. In addition to the couple working as co-writers, Aaron played Frey and Sam served as director behind the camera.