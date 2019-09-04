Sam Smith Wears Heels for the First Time to an Award Show: 'It Feels So Good'

Sam Smith was feeling as good as he looked at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday.

The “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer walked the carpet wearing a black Boss shawl collar tuxedo with sheer black lace top underneath. He accessorized his look with high-shine Gucci mid-calf patent leather boot with 2.75-inch heel — which marked a major first for the star.

“Tonight I wore heels for the first time to an award show,” Smith, 27, captioned an Instagram photo of his shoes following the event.

He went on to explain why that was an important fashion moment in his life. “I’ve just got home from a gorgeous evening and as I was walking to my front door I stopped and listened to my heels clonking against the floor. And I just thought ‘F–K YES’!! There was a time where I thought I’d never ever ever be able to be myself like this in front of the industry or anyone. It feels so good and I just wanted to share that with you all, and share a picture of my GORJ Gucci heels.”

Image zoom Jeff Spicer/Getty

Stylist Brad Goreski commented on the post, “Click clack of heels on the floor is one of the best sounds ever.”

Demi Lovato commented with the heart-eye emoji and wrote, “So proud of you.”

Singer Natasha Bedingfeld wrote, “Love u and love this story so much!”

In another Instagram post Smith shared of his full outfit on the carpet, America’s Next Top Model‘s Miss J Alexander praised the star for his footwear choice. “Sister Sam Sam aka @samsmith you look great loving the look. But Bitch living and loving your Patent leather Cha Cha heels…! 😂”

Earlier this year Smith revealed that he identifies as non-binary. “When I saw the word non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people speaking, I was like, ‘F—, that is me.’” Smith said on Jameela Jamil‘s Instagram-based show I Weigh Interviews.

Over the course of the discussion, he spoke of the “wall” that most people have concerning their views of gender and sexuality. Instead, he has embraced a “genderqueer” identity.

“Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender,” Smith, who still opts for male pronouns at present, explained. “You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation. That’s how I take it — I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between — it’s all on the spectrum.”

He discussed the topic further in the June Issue of British GQ. “Ever since I was a little boy, ever since I was a little human, I didn’t feel comfortable being a man really. I never really did,” he said. “Some days I’ve got my manly side and some days I’ve got my womanly side, but it’s when I’m in the middle of that switch that I get really, really depressed and sad. Because I don’t know who I am or where I am or what I’m doing, and I feel very misunderstood by myself. I realized that’s because I don’t fit into either.”

Now, Smith is starting to show every side of himself on the carpet and says his sold-out Gucci boots will “always be my virgin heels ⚡️✨💋.”