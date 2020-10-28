Sam Smith Reveals They Had a Hair Transplant: 'I Don't Feel Like I Have Anything to Hide'

Sam Smith is opening up about a "touchy" subject for the first time.

As the "Diamonds" singer, 28, got to the end of their daily getting-ready routine in Vogue's new Beauty Secrets video, they revealed that a few years ago they got a hair transplant to counteract some hair loss.

"My hair is actually, it's been a touchy place for me actually," Smith said as the star brushed their buzzcut with their hands. "So I haven't actually spoken about this before. So I am going to speak about it because I actually don't feel like I have anything to hide."

The pop singer said they noticed that they started "losing my hair here about two years ago," as they pointed to the front section of the scalp.

"So my hairdresser Paul basically said it would be a good idea for me to get a transplant and I had to look into it. I looked into it and I went to Ireland and I have had a hair transplant," Smith said. "How stunning is it? It's nice to have hair. But also if I was bald, I would still own it too, because bald is beautiful."

To style their hair, Smith applied a little bit of Shu Uemura Umou Hold Hair Cream throughout the ends. "I put the wax on my hair," they said.

Later in the video, Smith also spoke about their fluctuating weight, which they have been open about publicly in the past.

"When I put on weight, which I do a lot — like Rihanna said, I have been blessed with a fluctuating body — when I put on weight, it always happens with my face first. On my face [and] on my boobies," Smith said. "So what really helps it for me [is] I shave my beard so that it can just cut off here [at their jaw line]. It kind of hides it."

Image zoom Sam Smith | Credit: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

The star recently opened up to The Sunday Times about coming to a place where they could happily accept their changing body. “For me, what triggered everything was the work I was doing with my body issues,” Smith said. “I always had body dysmorphia. As I started to address that, I started to address my gender and realized that I was holding myself to these ideals of how a man should look."

“As I looked into it, I did therapy, I realized there was more to it,” they continued. “I have girl’s thighs and I have girl breasts too. It started to awaken this conversation that had always been in the back of my mind.”

Last September, Smith came out as non-binary on social media and revealed that they would be using they and them pronouns.