Sam Smith Says They're 'Reckless' with Tattoos, Reveals Their Most 'Embarrassing' One

Sam Smith's body is a canvas... but not all art stands the test of time.

The Grammy Award winner, 30, revealed they have "over 30 tattoos now" as they appeared Thursday on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they also opened up about their most "embarrassing" tattoo.

"When I was a very overemotional late teen, I got the word 'alone' on my arm. How embarrassing is that?" they said, eliciting "aw"s from the live audience. "No, it's OK, I'm fine. But I'm a weirdo for getting that. So, I got a duck on top of that. The duck isn't alone."

Smith admitted: "I'm quite reckless, and just on the day, I'm like... 'Just go for it. Just do it.' Because I've got so many bad ones that I just don't care anymore."

The Gloria artist has no intention of slowing down as they get older. "When I'm 70, I think I'll get one on my face," they explained.

"Through my life, I'm just gonna fill up and then when I hit my 70th birthday, I'll get something hear probably," Smith said, pointing to their left check. They noted it would be something "small."

"And then 80th will be like, 'Woah!'" Smith added.

Most recently, Smith had a puffer fish inked on their left forearm, and they also raved about a "sexy strawberry" they have displayed on their thigh: "She's in heels and fishnets, and she's got a bra on. It's great."

Hudson, 41, also revealed that she always wanted to be a tattoo artist if singing didn't work out, and she even offered to give Smith a tattoo, for which they were game.

"You've got to tattoo me one day. I would love it. If you need someone to try it out on, I will be your first," Smith said.