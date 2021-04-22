Sam Smith Pays Tribute to Non-Binary Gender Identity with New Tattoo

The design depicts a young person standing in front of a mirror in tighty whitey underwear and high heels

Sam Smith just added a meaningful tattoo to their collection.

Tattoo artist Miles Langford of London Social Tattoo debuted Smith's design on Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair posing together as well as a black-and-white close-up of the new ink with the caption, "@samsmith thank you! Swipe to see their new tattoo from @mileslangford."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tattoo, located on Smith's right bicep, depicts a young person standing in front of a mirror in tighty whitey underwear and high heels. First spotted by Page Six, the ink seems to be a tribute to the "Dancing with a Stranger" singer's non-binary gender identity.

Sam Smith tattoo Credit: The London Social/Instagram

"i love this!!! 🔥🔥 what an honour it must have been to tattoo them 😍" one person wrote on Instagram of Smith (who uses the pronouns they/them). "This is incredible 😍" another social media user added.

Back in November, Smith opened up about coming out as non-binary and being their true authentic self in the spotlight during an interview with CBS This Morning.

"Queer people all around the world, we don't identify within those two places. Gender, for me, has been nothing but traumatizing and challenging throughout my life," Smith said. "It's so hard to explain. I just feel like myself. I don't feel like a man, basically."

The star first found success with the 2014 hit "Stay with Me" and skyrocketed to fame, even winning an Oscar, Golden Globe and many Grammys.

And in September 2019, six months after coming out as non-binary, Smith changed their pronouns to they/them.

Sam Smith Sam Smith | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I honestly, I can't express to enough people how much courage it's taken. I wasn't prepared for the amount of ridicule. And bullying, really, that I've experienced," the Love Goes hitmaker said of the "courage" to publicly come out and what followed after. "I mean, honestly, the comments and the types of things that I have to answer and walk through every day is very, very intense."

Smith, who grew up in the small town of Great Chishill, Cambridgeshire, near London, didn't have queer role models until they became famous. "I grew up in a village with no access to queer people and queer spaces until I was 19, 20. So a lot of my growing up was as a gay person and as a queer person has happened in front of people," Smith explained.

But now, Smith has become a role model for queer youth and fans all around the world.