Sam Smith Shows Off Their Dance Moves in Custom Barely There Jeans: 'Keep Serving'

Is it hot in here? Or is Sam Smith just wearing next to nothing?

The chart-topper is letting it all air out in a recently shared Instagram video from fashion designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

The 30-year-old British superstar was recorded shaking what their momma gave them to the tune of Jessie Reyez's verse in their new song "Gimme," which was released today and also features Koffee.

The singer is seen in a simple black tank top, a black leather jacket — which was draped off the shoulder — and the aforementioned barely there jeans made by de Saint Sernin himself. Smith finished the look with a studded belt, a simple chain necklace and retro-looking sunglasses to tie the daring-yet-flattering look together.

The custom garment has a lace-up tie in the front and belt loops. Besides that, the jeans almost don't exist; the seams running down the sides do nothing more than hold the unraveled strings of fabric, which surround Smith's legs from hip to ankle, together.

De Saint Sernin calls these jeans the Custom Unraveling Denim Lace Up Pants, which is a fitting name for a piece of clothing that looks like it's falling apart in the most high-fashion way possible. Especially when they are being shaken around to the lyrics, "Gimme, gimme, gimme, gimme, gimme, gimme what I want."

Shortly after the designer posted the video, the "Unholy" singer posted their own clip with Reyez and Koffee dancing to that same verse together. Smith is seen dancing in the same edgy outfit while Reyez dances beside them, matching their energy, in a tight-fitting red breastplate with faux nipple and belly button piercings. Koffee is behind the two, dancing on a staircase in a black tee and highlighter-yellow shirt and pants.

The release of "Gimme" is the third single from Smith's upcoming album, Gloria, which comes out on Jan. 27. The second single, "Unholy," featuring Kim Petras, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Smith and Petras the first non-binary and transgender soloists to top the music chart.

"It was a super magical night, and we cried," Petras told PEOPLE of the moment she and Smith learned the news. "It was amazing. We spent it together that night, and I'll never forget it."

Petras said her collaboration with Smith was "four years in the making," explaining: "We'd been sending songs back and forth [for years], and it's amazing."

"But still, I feel like, for something to go No. 1, it's so much luck and just crazy stuff," she continued. "I'm from the middle of nowhere in Germany, and I came here eight years ago as a songwriter. I didn't think I could be an artist."