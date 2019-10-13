These Under-$25 Rain Boots Are So Cute and Comfy, You'll Want to Wear Them With Everything

Image zoom

Figuring out what shoes to wear on rainy days can be difficult — many times, your only choices are staying dry in a pair of clunky and unattractive rain boots or dealing with damp feet all day. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have discovered Sam Edelman’s Tinsley Rain Boots, a go-to pair that bridges the gap between fashion and function.

Unlike other rain boots that go up to the knee and can be very heavy, customers say these adorable ankle booties are super lightweight and easy to walk in. Made from 100 percent rubber, the waterproof boots feature a padded footbed that makes them comfortable enough to wear all day, plus a handy loop on the back so you can easily slide them on and off.

Along with a ribbed, rubber outsole for optimal traction (a must in rainy, slippery weather), they also feature elastic goring on the sides for a better fit on your ankles. What’s more? The rain boots look just like often-pricier pairs of Chelsea boots, and many shoppers say the shoes are so cute, they’ll even wear them when it’s not raining.

Image zoom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Tinsley Rain Boots, $24.99—$98.56; amazon.com

With details like this, it comes as no surprise that the adorable booties have nearly 900 positive reviews from customers. “These rain boots are absolutely AMAZING! Definitely my best Amazon purchase ever and definitely worth buying. I put my feet in the ocean with these boots and there were zero leakage problems,” raved one shopper.

“Obsessed with these boots,” wrote another. “I had an 8-day European vacation planned and the weather was looking pretty bleak as I was packing. Obviously, space was at a premium and I thought: “I wish there was a waterproof shoe that could also double as an actual shoe.” Voila! These do double duty perfectly, perfectly waterproof but also chic enough to wear around inconspicuously on a nice day. So happy I took the plunge, I will definitely continue to get use out of these stateside.”

There are 11 different colors and prints to choose from, and you can snag a pair for as little as $24.99 depending on which size and style you go with. So if you’ve been searching for a versatile, affordable pair of rainboots to add to your cold weather wardrobe before those snowy, slushy days hit, these might be just what you’re looking for.

Image zoom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Tinsley Rain Boots, $24.99—$98.56; amazon.com