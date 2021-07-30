Calling All Shoe Lovers! Amazon's Outlet Store Has Sam Edelman Sandals for Up to 50% Off
Amazon's outlet store just got bigger and better — especially if you're an avid shoe shopper.
The retailer's overstock outlet now features a new section devoted to deals on premium brands. Shoppers can find hundreds of markdowns on typically pricier, A-lister-loved designer brands and products, including a slew of Sam Edelman sandals that are going for as little as $30.
Amazon Outlet Deals
- Sam Edelman Garson Flat Sandal, $40 (orig. $80)
- Sam Edelman Gerianne Flip Flop, $30 (orig. $60)
- Sam Edelman Briar Flat Sandal, $71.96 (orig. $120)
- Sam Edelman Annalisa Sport Sandal, $83.95 (orig. $120)
- Sam Edelman Gorgene Slide Sandal, $41.95 (orig. $60)
- Sam Edelman Amy Flat Sandal, $63 (orig. $90)
If Amazon's new luxury store is out of your budget, its outlet is the next best place to shop. Thanks to its new designer section, shoppers can get up to 50 percent off clothing, shoes, and accessories from Levi's, Free People, Reebok, and more well-known brands. Celebrity favorites, like Alice and Olivia, Staud, and LoveShackFancy are also in the mix. Even Khloé Kardashian's Good American line is included.
The special section currently features a slew of Sam Edelman shoes, including the brand's versatile Gerianne flip flops. The now-$30 slip-on sandal comes in 10 colors like basic black and eye-catching spicy coral. The lightweight shoes can easily be thrown in your beach or pool bag. And shoppers love that they look a bit more elevated than the typical plastic ones, thanks to their soft leather straps and footbed.
Shoppers looking for something equally comfortable, but a little more elevated, should check out the $40 Garson flat sandal. The leather shoes come in six shades and feel just as buttery soft, but they look just a bit more fashion forward thanks to their chunkier straps.
Browse the complete assortment of marked down styles through Amazon's Outlet, or get your shopping started with these discounted shoes below. There's no word on how long these savings will last, but given the popularity of this brand, they're likely to move fast.
Buy It! Sam Edelman Garson Flat Sandal, $40 (orig. $80); amazon.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Gerianne Flip Flop, $30 (orig. $60); amazon.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Briar Flat Sandal, $71.96 (orig. $120); amazon.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Annalisa Sport Sandal, $83.95 (orig. $120); amazon.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Gorgene Slide Sandal, $41.95 (orig. $60); amazon.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Amy Flat Sandal, $63 (orig. $90); amazon.com
- This Oscillating Tower Fan Can Blow Cold Air Up to 16 Feet — and It's 50% Off with a Hidden Coupon
- Calling All Shoe Lovers! Amazon's Outlet Store Has Sam Edelman Sandals for Up to 50% Off
- Only Amazon Prime Members Can Get This 'Ridiculously Strong' Robot Vacuum for $90 Off
- This Cordless Vacuum Is So Good, Reviewers Say It Deserves More Than Five Stars — and It's $50 Off