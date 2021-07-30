Calling All Shoe Lovers! Amazon's Outlet Store Has Sam Edelman Sandals for Up to 50% Off

If Amazon's new luxury store is out of your budget, its outlet is the next best place to shop. Thanks to its new designer section, shoppers can get up to 50 percent off clothing, shoes, and accessories from Levi's, Free People, Reebok, and more well-known brands. Celebrity favorites, like Alice and Olivia, Staud, and LoveShackFancy are also in the mix. Even Khloé Kardashian's Good American line is included.