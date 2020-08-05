Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Flash Sale on Sam Edelman Shoes — Including Meghan Markle's Comfy Flats for $45

The summer may be winding down in just a few short weeks but nothing is stopping Nordstrom Rack from turning up the heat with all of its epic deals. Right now, the discount retailer is slashing prices on hundreds of stylish shoes from celebrity-loved label, Sam Edelman. With savings up to 60 percent off, we’re not wasting any time scooping up our favorites — and you shouldn’t either.
Known for its trendy, comfy, and ridiculously affordable shoe styles, Sam Edelman has garnered an impressive celebrity fan base over the years. Hollywood A-listers like Kristen Bell, Priyanka Chopra, Irina Shayk, and even the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, have all been spotted rocking the brand’s footwear. So when we found out that Nordstrom Rack was offering up a fabulous selection of the label’s boots, booties, flats, sandals, and more at even more affordable prices, we knew it was a deal we couldn’t resist.
Whether you’re looking to finish out the summer in a pair of beach-ready espadrille wedges or get a head start on your fall wardrobe with some snake-embossed knee-high boots, you’re bound to find a pair of Sam Edelman shoes you love — at a price you’ll love even more. You can even snag a pair of Meghan Markle’s comfy “Sally” flats in a chic leopard and snake-print mix for just $45. The only downside? Sizes are selling out quickly, so you’ve got to hurry and add your favorites to your shopping cart before they’re gone.
We’re already scooping up this pair of white western-style booties on sale for $100 off that are perfect for wearing now with a breezy floral midi dress and with jeans and a cardigan come fall. Of course we also can’t pass up the opportunity to snag this pair of ultra-comfy woven mules for only $45 and these studded combat boots for nearly half-off.
No matter what style of footwear you’re in the market for, Nordstrom Rack’s Sam Edelman flash sale is the place to shop and save big. Scroll down to check out 15 of the best deals to score before the offer ends soon!
