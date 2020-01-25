More Than 1,400 Nordstrom Shoppers Gave These Boots a Perfect Rating — and They're 50% Off Right Now

Ah, the magic of sale season. Just about every retailer in the books is rolling out some sort of end-of-season discount, and some of the best deals we’ve seen are in Nordstrom’s never-ending sale section. The department store has slashed prices on more than 13,000 products, and we found the one item that’s perhaps the smartest buy of all: Sam Edelman’s Petty Chelsea Boot.

To say we get weak in the knees for a good boot would be a serious understatement. Add in that said good boot comes with an amazing price tag, and we really can’t get our wallets fast enough — so let’s just say it was love at first sight with this footwear stunner.

Boasting an inherently simple silhouette and a low, stacked heel, these adorable booties are ideal for everyday wear. Added bonus: They really won’t go out of style, either. They’re crafted from a durable suede, so you don’t have to worry about your feet getting soaked — but we do recommend using a suede protecting spray to keep them looking as good as new.

Buy It! Sam Edelman Petty Chelsea Boot in Black, $64.96 (orig. $129.95); nordstrom.com

We’re not the only ones utterly obsessed with these sensible Sam Edelman shoes. More than 1,400 Nordstrom shoppers have taken time out of their day to give their two cents about the classic Chelsea booties, and the consensus is clear: They’re a must-buy.

The Petty Chelsea Boots typically go for $129.95, which isn’t a huge splurge, but it’s not pocket change, either. Right now, however, these top-rated booties are 50 percent off, which means they cost a super-reasonable $64.96. Considering how many times you’ll wear these (hint: a lot, according to the reviews), this might just be the smartest $65 you’ll ever spend. Shop the boots that made us weak in the knees below.

Buy It! Sam Edelman Petty Chelsea Boot in Putty, $64.96 (orig. $129.95); nordstrom.com

