Amazon Shoppers Love These Cute and Comfortable Booties so Much, They’re Buying Them in Multiple Colors

Fall’s crisp and cool weather is almost here, meaning it’s time to retire your favorite sandals to the back of your closet and start wearing cute and comfy booties instead. If you haven’t found your perfect fall boots yet, don’t fret, because Amazon shoppers have found the only pair you need this season: the Sam Edelman Petty Ankle Booties.

The booties have racked up hundreds of perfect five-star reviews, with many customers saying they love them so much that they bought them in multiple colors. It’s no surprise that the cute kicks are so popular — they boast a stacked low-block heel that makes them super easy to walk in, and they’re comfortable enough to wear all day.

What’s more? The cute, Western-inspired design is totally versatile and will look good paired with anything in your cool-weather wardrobe. You can dress them up with a cute maxi dress or keep things casual and wear them with jeans and a cozy sweater.

Buy It! Sam Edelman Petty Ankle Booties, $41–$250; amazon.com

With details like this, it makes sense that more than 1,170 Amazon customers have given the stylish fall shoes an impressive 4.2-star rating. “These booties are just everything I want in an ankle boot. The comfort, the style, the fit – love Sam Edelman! I want this bootie in every color,” said one shopper.

“Love love love these boots,” wrote another. “I bought them just before a Europe trip and fully intended to be disappointed because I would have to be crazy lucky to find boots that are comfortable and cute enough to walk for miles in without even trying them on. Well. They were perfect. I probably averaged 8 miles a day for 2.5 weeks and they looked great and felt great. Now they are still my favorites and I wear them every chance I get!”

Customers also love the fact that there are 29 different styles to choose from, including options made from leather, suede and Brahma hair. The best part? You can snag these booties for as low as $41 (depending on what style and size you choose),so you don’t have to break the bank for your new go-to fall boots — even if you decide to buy them in more than one colorway. Hey, we won’t judge!

