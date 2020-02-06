Nordstrom Shoppers Can’t Stop Professing Their Love for These Comfortable Flats

Image zoom

This is the story of a shoe that’s so cute that it captivated Nordstrom shoppers. And while it looks simple in photographs, customers absolutely love it once they walk. (Now, repeat that to the rhythm of “Absolutely (Story of a Girl).”)

The protagonist in this shoe love story? Sam Edelman’s Felicia Flat, a charming and perfectly functional ballerina-style stunner that will make you want to plié the second you slip them on. Good thing shoppers say they’re comfortable, too, because you might never want to take them off — that’s how cute they are.

The top-rated footwear is designed with a sleek and rounded toe, a delicate bow decal, and a logo charm. They’re crafted from a soft, supple leather that’ll mold to your foot without losing its shape, according to people who have taken them out for an IRL spin.

Buy It! Sam Edelman Felicia Flat in Honeydew Leather, $109.95–$129.95; nordstrom.com

One customer left an actual love note — a sort of ode to the shoe — about how, after endless searching and countless failed attempts at finding The One (i.e., a comfy flat that didn’t dig into the heel or bother the pinky toe), these particular Sam Edelman flats were her, well, Prince Charming. “These are the best flats I have ever owned in my life,” the reviewer exclaimed. “They’re honestly perfect.” If you need more convincing, you can scroll through the other 1,444 five-star reviews and see all the love the shoes are getting for yourself. Adjectives like “sturdy,” “comfy,” and “chic” appear more than a handful of times.

The flats are currently available in nine different hues, including two fresh springtime colors, an electric pink, and a honeydew yellow. Some colors can even be purchased in various widths: narrow, medium, and wide. How’s that for versatility?

Shop the top-rated Sam Edelman flats below — they might be your sole’s perfect mate.

Buy It! Sam Edelman Felicia Flat in Electric Pink Leather, $109.95–$129.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman Felicia Flat in Saddle Leather, $109.95–$129.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman Felicia Flat in Black Leather, $109.95–$129.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman Felicia Flat in Bright White Nappa Leather, $109.95–$129.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman Felicia Flat in Champagne Leather, $109.95–$129.95; nordstrom.com

