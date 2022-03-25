It Was 'Love at First Wear' for Amazon Shoppers with These Comfortable $30 Sandals

The best part is that you can snag a pair for $30 depending on the color you choose, so you don't have to feel guilty about ordering them in multiple shades. So even if you don't have spring break plans this year, get your shoe collection ready for the sunny days ahead with the popular Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandals before they sell out. And as one five-star reviewer advised, "for the [price,] buy every single color in your size you can. You will not be disappointed." You can thank us later.