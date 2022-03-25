It Was 'Love at First Wear' for Amazon Shoppers with These Comfortable $30 Sandals
It may be hard to believe, but finally, spring is here, and that means spring break is right around the corner. As the days get longer and warmer, and you're probably dreaming up your next beach vacation, you'll want to make sure your spring wardrobe is ready to go. A solid item to start with? These best-selling sandals you can get from Amazon.
The popular Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandals have made their way to Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which lists the retailer's top-selling pieces in real time, and have risen 183 percent in sales last week alone. It's no secret that flip-flops are the easiest shoe for warmer months — all you have to do is slip them on and you're ready to go. But you don't want just any basic pair of slippers.
And that's what makes the Canyon Sandals stand out, as they are comfortable and stylish, instantly elevate any spring look, thanks to the synthetic patent leather exterior and the circular emblem that rests at the top of your foot. You can easily dress the sandals up with a sundress or keep things casual by pairing them with jean shorts and a light tank top.
While you can go for the classic almond or black hues, the sandals are available in 39 (!) different colors and patterns, including snake print, gold metallic, and silver metallic. No matter your style though, there's a flat for every one of your moods this spring.
With over 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers are calling these the "perfect sandal," and adding that they get "many compliments" when they wear the slides. One reviewer said the Canyon Flats are "so much more supportive" than your basic flip-flop, thanks to the sandals' synthetic, cushioned sole and the double straps, which prevent sliding. Plus, another happy shopper said it was "love at first wear" as soon as they put the sandals on, and you really can't get a more glowing review than that.
The best part is that you can snag a pair for $30 depending on the color you choose, so you don't have to feel guilty about ordering them in multiple shades. So even if you don't have spring break plans this year, get your shoe collection ready for the sunny days ahead with the popular Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandals before they sell out. And as one five-star reviewer advised, "for the [price,] buy every single color in your size you can. You will not be disappointed." You can thank us later.
