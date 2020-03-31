Image zoom

With summer just around the corner, now is the time to add a comfy pair of sandals to your warm-weather wardrobe. While there’s a seemingly endless amount of options available in stores, hundreds of Nordstrom customers say these trendy Sam Edelman slides are the only pair you need — and they’re on sale right now.

Along with a plush cushioned footbed that many shoppers say is incredibly comfortable, the stylish sandals also have a durable rubber sole that provides excellent traction and a sturdy upper strap with fashion-forward geometric cutouts. There are 14 styles to choose from, including classic neutrals, bold metallic colors, and fun embellished options, so we can understand if it’s hard to pick just one pair.

Not only do they have a near-perfect rating at Nordstrom, but the sandals have also amassed more than 285 positive reviews from customers who are calling them “the perfect summer flats.”

Buy It! Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandals, $59.98–$119.95 (orig. $99.95–$119.95); nordstrom.com

“I have a feeling that I am going to end up owning multiple colors of these sandals, they are soooo comfortable and super cute. You can dress them up or down,” raved one happy shopper.

“These are the style I was looking for,” wrote another. “I was so happy they were actually comfortable too! Slides sometimes fit awkwardly and fall off my feet but [these] have the perfect amount of padding and I never worry about them coming off.”

Normally, the Sam Edelman sandals range in price from $100 to $120, but right now certain sizes and styles are marked down to just $60. We’re not sure how long the deal will last, so we suggest buying them now before they jump back up to their original price.

