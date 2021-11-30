The actress is repping her new film while getting some R&R

Salma Hayek Jokes Her Low-Cut Gucci Swimsuit Wasn't in Her Wardrobe for House of Gucci

Salma Hayek is keeping her swimwear style on-theme.

In a new Instagram posted Monday, the House of Gucci actress shared a sexy swimsuit pic sipping a drink in a pool while wearing a low-cut black one-piece with the words "original Gucci" written across the front.

"This is not my wardrobe for House of Gucci but I highly recommend it anyway 🙂," the 55-year-old captioned the pic in her curve-hugging suit (which is currently selling for $499 on the resale site Vestiaire Collective).

Hayek called out her role in the newly-released Ridley Scott film, House of Gucci, in which she plays Pina Auriemma, who has often been described as Patrizia Reggiani's "clairvoyant friend."

The film follows Reggiani (portrayed by Lady Gaga) as she hires a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Italian businessman Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.

House of Gucci Credit: MGM Studios; AP Photo/Franco Castano

Hayek (who's never one to shy away from a sexy swimsuit pic!) has also rocked Gucci throughout the film's press tour.

House of Gucci Credit: Lia Toby/Getty

At the UK premiere earlier this month, she shined in a custom Gucci gold lame plisse V-neck gown, and wore another Gucci number to the New York premiere on Nov. 16, in a custom blue velvet halter column gown with bodice cutout and Gucci High Jewelry diamonds.

To wind down from promoting both House of Gucci and Eternals, last week she zoned out in another must-see swimsuit pic, napping in a hammock wearing a V-neck, cutout blue suit.