Salma Hayek Has a Wardrobe Malfunction on Instagram While Dancing in Her Bathrobe: Watch

The actress' bathrobe slipped while dancing as she celebrated reaching 24 million followers on Instagram

By
Published on May 16, 2023 08:33 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Salma Hayek attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Salma Hayek didn't let her wardrobe malfunction get her down!

The 56-year-old actress continued to dance despite her bathrobe slipping — revealing some NSFW body parts blurred in the video — as she celebrated reaching 24 million followers on Instagram.

"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃 P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs," she captioned her Instagram post.

Hayek also added the Spanish translation: "24 millones de seguidores, 24 millones de razones para sonreír. Gracias a todos por acompañarme en esta aventura! No puedo contener mi emoción y agradecimiento."

Last month, the Bliss actress showed some skin in a more intentional way when she posed in a bright yellow bikini after jumping into the ocean waters at sunset.

"Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean 🌊," she captioned the Instagram post, also adding the Spanish translation and a hashtag, "Cada vez que necesito sentirme renovada, me meto al mar 🌊#oceanlife."

A few days later, Hayek then celebrated her Magic Mike's Last Dance costar Channing Tatum's birthday with a behind-the-scenes picture of the actor stripped down to his underwear in a dressing room.

"Those of us who didn't work out daily, kept their clothes on. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum #magicmike," Hayek wrote in the photo's caption, which shows both her and Tatum, 43, posing for the camera.

