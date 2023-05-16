Salma Hayek Has a Wardrobe Malfunction on Instagram While Dancing in Her Bathrobe: Watch

Salma Hayek didn't let her wardrobe malfunction get her down!

The 56-year-old actress continued to dance despite her bathrobe slipping — revealing some NSFW body parts blurred in the video — as she celebrated reaching 24 million followers on Instagram.

"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃 P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs," she captioned her Instagram post.

Hayek also added the Spanish translation: "24 millones de seguidores, 24 millones de razones para sonreír. Gracias a todos por acompañarme en esta aventura! No puedo contener mi emoción y agradecimiento."

Last month, the Bliss actress showed some skin in a more intentional way when she posed in a bright yellow bikini after jumping into the ocean waters at sunset.

"Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean 🌊," she captioned the Instagram post, also adding the Spanish translation and a hashtag, "Cada vez que necesito sentirme renovada, me meto al mar 🌊#oceanlife."

A few days later, Hayek then celebrated her Magic Mike's Last Dance costar Channing Tatum's birthday with a behind-the-scenes picture of the actor stripped down to his underwear in a dressing room.

"Those of us who didn't work out daily, kept their clothes on. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum #magicmike," Hayek wrote in the photo's caption, which shows both her and Tatum, 43, posing for the camera.