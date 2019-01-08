Salma Hayek, 52, Posts Super-Sexy Video of Swimsuit-Clad 'Meditation'

Life’s a beach for Salma Hayek – and she’s proving it by posting an enviable pic from her tropical vacation.

The actress posted an Instagram video of herself “listening to the song of the ocean” while sporting an uber-sexy $246 Melissa Odabash leopard cutout one piece. The 52-year-old star, who loves a curve-hugging silhouette and animal print on the red carpet, proves that sense of style carries through to her resortwear as well, though we’re guessing the pick of this knockout suit had as much to do with fashion as the reaction to the sultry shot has to do with “#meditation.”

And the star isn’t being stingy with her seaside shots – she’s been sharing plenty of pics of her trip on Instagram. The Hitman’s Bodyguard star posted a series of sexy swimsuit pictures right before the new year.

The actress has been candid about her efforts to stay in spectacular shape into her 50s, as well as the challenges she’s experienced with the aging process. In a 2017 interview with The Edit, she said it can be tempting to let go a bit, but she wants to remain attractive for her billionaire fashion-magnate husband François-Henri Pinault. “I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!’” she said. “But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.”

In the same interview, she revealed that her eyesight has worsened as she has gotten older. “The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. I’m such a visual person and (now) I cannot read without depending on glasses. … It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause”.

Confidence in your body is something that everybody deals with whenever they turn another year older and Hayek has learned how to deal with the good and the bad of it. “I think it depends on the day. For everybody, I think there are some days you say, ‘This is it!’ And you love it. Then there are days when you go, ‘This cannot be it!’ You know? Or ‘Is this really it?'”, she said.