Salma Hayek Pinault Posts Sexy Swimsuit Photos Taken More Than 20 Years Apart

The actress recreated one of her '90s swimsuit shoots right from her own backyard

She's still got it!

After Salma Hayek Pinault shared a throwback photo from a 1999 H&M swimsuit campaign on Instagram where she laid on her side modeling a sleek chocolate brown bikini, the actress decided to put her modeling skills to the test and recreate the famous photo more than two decades later.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This photo is from a European bathing suit campaign I did for H&M in 1999," Hayek Pinault, 54, captioned the two original pics from the photoshoot.

Then she slipped on a plunging brown one-piece, sunglasses and a hat, and struck the exact same pose for the new photo. "2020: More than 20 years after my last post. Ready for the weekend! Have a great #Friday!," the star said.

Fans left Hayek Pinault lots of love in the comments of her seductive Instagram post. "Still every bit as beautiful 😍 😍 😍," one person wrote. Someone else said, "And 20 years later you still look amazing!"

The actress celebrated her 54th birthday earlier this month by the beach in yellow cutout swimsuit and matching maxi skirt by luxury swimwear designer Melissa Odabash.

Image zoom Salma Hayek/Instagram

“I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years,” Hayek Pinault wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday ✨”