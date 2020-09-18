Salma Hayek Pinault Posts Sexy Swimsuit Photos Taken More Than 20 Years Apart
The actress recreated one of her '90s swimsuit shoots right from her own backyard
She's still got it!
After Salma Hayek Pinault shared a throwback photo from a 1999 H&M swimsuit campaign on Instagram where she laid on her side modeling a sleek chocolate brown bikini, the actress decided to put her modeling skills to the test and recreate the famous photo more than two decades later.
"This photo is from a European bathing suit campaign I did for H&M in 1999," Hayek Pinault, 54, captioned the two original pics from the photoshoot.
Then she slipped on a plunging brown one-piece, sunglasses and a hat, and struck the exact same pose for the new photo. "2020: More than 20 years after my last post. Ready for the weekend! Have a great #Friday!," the star said.
Fans left Hayek Pinault lots of love in the comments of her seductive Instagram post. "Still every bit as beautiful 😍 😍 😍," one person wrote. Someone else said, "And 20 years later you still look amazing!"
The actress celebrated her 54th birthday earlier this month by the beach in yellow cutout swimsuit and matching maxi skirt by luxury swimwear designer Melissa Odabash.
“I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years,” Hayek Pinault wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday ✨”
Earlier this year, the actress reflected on aging and shared how her self-image has evolved over the years in PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue.
“I used to criticize myself so much," Hayek Pinault said. "Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years.”